Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:00 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they are making good progress getting the commercial structure fire on Arbol Avenue and Olive Highway knocked down on Sunday. CAL FIRE says that the commercial building is partially involved with the majority of the fire coming from...
krcrtv.com
Interested in flying? Flight classes offered in Red Bluff with Aviation Ground School
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Classes are available for those interested in taking a course in flying or becoming a private pilot in Red Bluff. With over 20 years of experience, Certified Flight Instructor Irwin Fust provides Nor Cal Sport Aviation classes and Private Pilot teachings at Aviation Ground School located at the Red Bluff Airport Terminal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Locals line up for free burgers at The Habit in Chico on Labor Day
CHICO, Calif. — As the character “Wimpy” once said on the series, “Popeye the Sailor", “I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today!”. Locals came out in full force this Labor Day for a free hamburgers from The Habit Burger Grill. The international burger...
KCRA.com
Remains found along Yuba County trail believed to be from man missing since May
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Remains found this week by hikers in Yuba County are believed to be missing man Dean Penn, authorities said in a release. The remains are now being DNA tested to confirm. Penn has been reported missing to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office since May. He...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
KOLO TV Reno
Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn
AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street. A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said. Ruger...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Human remains found by Yuba County Search and Rescue near Oregon Creek
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff's officials are in the process of identifying remains discovered by hikers near Oregon Creek Sunday. According to a news release, search and rescue crews spent two days scoping Oregon Creek and searching cliffs off Pike City Road. The terrain temporarily halted the...
actionnewsnow.com
1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday
YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
krcrtv.com
Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night
PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
actionnewsnow.com
Inmate on the loose, Sheriff Kory Honea believes the escape was pre-planned
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - An escaped Butte County Jail inmate remains on the loose Thursday night. Butte County Sheriff's Office is still searching for 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. Sheriff Kory Honea tells Action News Now, Bondley escaped from the exercise yard in between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening. He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Bondley is 5 […]
krcrtv.com
Chico man arrested after using Orbeez gun in alleged hate crime
CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after reports of an attempted hate crime toward a local business. Police were dispatched to Main Street after receiving a call that the man, later identified as Joaquin Morton, entered the business and made derogatory statements in regards to sexual orientation to those in the business.
krcrtv.com
Suspected arrested in early morning stabbing in Chico
REDDING, Calif. — According to the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning they responded to the 400 block of Orange Street for a reported stabbing. Officers found the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
actionnewsnow.com
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
krcrtv.com
Redding police arrest 2 people suspected of drug sales after traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested two people Saturday after a traffic stop led to a vehicle search and drug discovery. Police said the vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation. Officers said the driver, 42-year-old Jason Horner of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Comments / 0