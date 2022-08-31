ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:25 P.M. UPDATE - The CHP said one person died following a rollover crash on Highway 99 in Butte County on Monday afternoon. A helicopter was requested for the crash on Highway 99 at Richvale Highway but four people were taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
krcrtv.com

Locals line up for free burgers at The Habit in Chico on Labor Day

CHICO, Calif. — As the character “Wimpy” once said on the series, “Popeye the Sailor", “I'd gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today!”. Locals came out in full force this Labor Day for a free hamburgers from The Habit Burger Grill. The international burger...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 900 PG&E customers were without power in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - More than 900 PG&E customers in Oroville are without power Thursday afternoon. PG&E says the outage is affecting 932 customers in the area of Lincoln Street and Mitchell Avenue. Crews are at the scene as they said there is an issue with its equipment. A broken insulator...
OROVILLE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Police dog finds more than 12 pounds of fentanyl in Auburn

AUBURN, Calif. (KOLO) -The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said canine Ruger and his handler got about 50,000 fentanyl pills off the street. A Placer County deputy pulled over a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 80 in Auburn on Aug. 29 at about 1:35 p.m, the sheriff’s office said. Ruger...
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 arrested in Yuba City after an officer saw exposed handgun in car Friday

YUBA CITY, Calif. - The Yuba City Police Department says that a 17-year-old was arrested after an officer saw an exposed handgun in a car on Friday night. Officers pulled over a car after the driver ran a stop sign. When the driver was contacted, an officer saw four people inside and an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console.
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night

PARADISE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 30, 10:49 PM: The California Highway Patrol in Chico released additional details surrounding Tuesday night's fatal head-on crash on Neal Road in rural Butte County. A 47-year-old motorcyclist from Chico sustained fatal injuries following a head-on crash in rural Butte County on Tuesday night.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Teenage suspect in homeless camp murder to be tried as juvenile

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A teenage suspect in the murder of a homeless man at Chico’s Teichert Ponds will be tried as a juvenile, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said the judge ruled that the now 17-year-old boy will remain in juvenile court for trial and disposition in connection to a deadly shooting nearly a year ago.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Search continues for man who escaped from Butte County Jail

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped from the county jail on Wednesday evening.  He was identified as 34-year-old Miles Michael Kenneth Bondley. The sheriff’s office said Bondley escaped from a fully-enclosed, high-security exercise yard sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.  Bondley is 5 […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico man arrested after using Orbeez gun in alleged hate crime

CHICO, Calif. — Officers with the Chico Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after reports of an attempted hate crime toward a local business. Police were dispatched to Main Street after receiving a call that the man, later identified as Joaquin Morton, entered the business and made derogatory statements in regards to sexual orientation to those in the business.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Suspected arrested in early morning stabbing in Chico

REDDING, Calif. — According to the Chico Police Department, early Sunday morning they responded to the 400 block of Orange Street for a reported stabbing. Officers found the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Gold miner found after being stranded near Pickering Bar

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A gold miner who was reported missing by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday was found later in the day. The sheriff’s office said Jason Koch contacted them Sunday at 8 p.m. He told them he could not make his way back from the area of Pickering Bar on […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico

Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding police arrest 2 people suspected of drug sales after traffic stop

REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police arrested two people Saturday after a traffic stop led to a vehicle search and drug discovery. Police said the vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation. Officers said the driver, 42-year-old Jason Horner of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
REDDING, CA

