Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Sharlot Hall Museum Presents Fall Programs and Events
From youth camps and Living History Adventure days to the Prescott Indian Art Market, the Sharlot Hall Museum has a lot to offer local communities as summer draws to a close. On September 17 & 18, the Prescott Indian Art Market will return to the Museum campus, showcasing work from over 100 top Indigenous artists. This popular juried art show offers a weekend of premier Native American art, music, cultural performances, demonstrations, and more. This year, children’s activities return to the event as well—visitors may leave their mark on a community painting among other artistic crafts. Event tickets are available for presale on the Museum website.
SignalsAZ
Help Plan Sedona’s Future at the Community Plan Event
The city of Sedona invites the community to an important event for the 10-year update to the city’s Community Plan on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center. This event, which is part of the community planning effort, will be an...
SignalsAZ
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for September 2, 3, and 4
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
SignalsAZ
Life Drawing with a Twist Presented by PV Parks and Rec
Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation proudly presents “Life Drawing with a Twist” this fall at the Prescott Valley Civic Center! Bring your imagination with you and join this fun, theme-based four-session drawing class!. The instructor for this class, Eileen Roth, is an artist and advertising retoucher. She held...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SignalsAZ
Free to Volunteers: Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit
Join the action at the 2022 Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit as a volunteer. All volunteers will be provided:. (4) Outdoor Summit Day Pass admission wristbands for you and your family. (1) A branded t-shirt. Lunch, snacks and water. This means, volunteer for (4) hours and get FOUR admission tickets for...
SignalsAZ
DRAFT | Cast11 – Prescott Area’s Podcast Network Weekly Roundup
Cast11 is expanding, bringing you more from all over the Prescott AZ region. From coverage on Chino Valley, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and beyond, Cast11 has everything you need. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region. Check out everything happening this week on Cast11 Podcast Network:. Signals –...
SignalsAZ
Prescott History, Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit, Housing | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
The Top Prescott Podcasts for the week are ready for listening as the CAST11 Podcast Network of central Arizona continues to line-up the region’s most interesting episodes for you. Topics range for medicine, history, business, science, psych and your local news. Here we go:. #1 – Chasing Mythos: 1500’s...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Job Fair Coming to Findlay Center Brought to You by Yavapai College and REDC
Come out to Findlay Toyota Center on Thursday, September 8th from 3:30 pm-6:00 pm for the Prescott Valley Job Fair!. Learn the latest information about careers and apply for part-time, full-time, temporary, or seasonal jobs. Meet with representatives from businesses, healthcare, non-profit, and military organizations. Early admission is at 3:00...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Two YC Future Nurses Won Prestigious Scholarships
Two aspiring nurses at Yavapai College have won prestigious Phi Theta Kappa honor society scholarships. Heidi Howden of Prescott and Vrindavan Silva of Cornville are 2022 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise scholars. The two PTK members and YC Honors students are among a total of 207 Leaders of Promise selected from 1,300 applicants nationwide. Selection was based on academic achievement and demonstrated leadership potential.
theprescotttimes.com
Tumbledown House Breaks All the Rules
Speakeasy jazz, on-stage dancing featured at YCPAC’s Sept. 17 Concert. Clever stories told in song. A six-piece band, with an up-tempo feel that can carry you to the Jazz Age on the trill of a clarinet, bounce you back to folk-rock with a twanging guitar, and conjure a Big Band feel on a singer’s purr.
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Favorite Fall Evergreen Shrubs: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss Lisa’s favorite fall evergreen shrubs. Did you know that 20% of landscapes should include evergreens? Learn Lisa and Ken’s favorite evergreens as well as other great fall shrubs like Nandina, Boxwood, Euonymus, and more!. Check...
SignalsAZ
New Designated Dispersed Camping Sites Open Near Sedona
Coconino National Forest is excited to announce the implementation of a long-awaited designated camping system on the Red Rock Ranger District west of Sedona which provides visitors with designated camping areas and protects natural resources at the same time. The West Sedona Designated Dispersed Camping & Day-Use area now allows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s Monthly Update
August was an important month for the City of Prescott, as Council took several steps to ensure a prosperous future for our citizens, while looking back on a half century of partnership with one of our Sister Cities. Prescott City Council approved purchase of over 300 acres of property, for...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Women’s Soccer Falls in Yuma
Prescott’s Yavapai College women’s soccer team headed south on Thursday night for a matchup against the Arizona Western College Matadors and eventually fell by a score of 3-1 and moved to 1-3 overall on the season. Arizona Western scored just three minutes into the contest, however, Yavapai kept...
violetskyadventures.com
Beautiful Slide Rock State Park
Just outside of Sedona is one Arizona’s most beautiful state parks. Slide Rock State Park is known for its stunning natural water slide and its historic apple farm. Visitors to the park love to take advantage of the several hiking trails that wind through the many scenic rock formations.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley influent, effluent water also tests positive for PFAS chemicals
After the City of Prescott announced in July that it had shut down two of its wells near the Prescott airport because of positive tests for Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), Prescott Valley immediately tested all but two of its 27 wells (the two were offline). Of the 25 wells tested, four were found to have measurable amounts of the chemicals in the water pumped. The Town subsequently also tested its influent and effluent flows at the Water Treatment Plant, with positive results.
AZFamily
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police
During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
SignalsAZ
Roughrider Volleyball Bested by New Mexico Broncos
Prescott’s Roughrider volleyball team welcomed the No. 2-ranked New Mexico Military Institute Broncos to Walraven Gymnasium on Thursday night to kick off the 2022 Dalton Overstreet Invitational Tournament. After a hard-fought contest, the Roughriders fell in four sets to the Broncos and moved to 1-3 overall on the young...
Comments / 0