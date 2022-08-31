ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Windows Club

Microsoft Planner notifications not working [Fixed]

Microsoft Planner is an efficient tool by Microsoft that lets you organize teamwork with intuitive, collaborative, visual task management. Planner sends email and pushes notifications for a variety of reasons; for example, task reminder, due date reminder, assignment of a new task, and so on. It is possible to direct these notifications to Outlook and Microsoft Teams so that you can collaborate with your teams. However, Microsoft Planner notifications are not working for some. Read further to know how to resolve this issue, if you are also facing the same.
beckershospitalreview.com

Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees

Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
Android Police

Microsoft saved TikTok from a critical one-click vulnerability

When you’re a creator, your social media accounts are your lifeblood. The best two-factor authentication apps and password managers are absolutely critical to keeping those accounts safe, but they can only do so much when the apps you're using themselves are vulnerable. Imagine clicking on a link that gives a random person unrestricted access to your TikTok account, complete with permission to make private videos public, access your messages, change your bio, and even upload new content. One tap on a targeted link could have spelled the end of your account as you knew it, but thankfully, Microsoft swooped in and identified this vulnerability before any widespread disaster.
beckershospitalreview.com

12 healthcare jobs with limited mobility

Workers in concentrated labor markets, where one hospital may supply most of an area's jobs, consistently receive lower wages: Registered nurses could earn up to $6,000 less per year than the national average, new research shows. Employers in concentrated markets can get away with paying employees less because local competition...
beckershospitalreview.com

Virtual care company Wheel reduces workforce by 17%

Virtual healthcare platform Wheel has laid off 35 employees, or 17 percent of its staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Wheel provides technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network for companies wanting to provide virtual care. "We made the decision to double down on our long-term strategy of...
beckershospitalreview.com

New York extends 1st deadline, expands eligibility for healthcare worker bonuses

The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.
beckershospitalreview.com

Controlling costs of service: Every dollar counts

Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.
beckershospitalreview.com

HealthEquity expands leadership team

Health savings accounts company HealthEquity is naming Paul Black to the board of directors. Mr. Black was CEO of Allscripts Healthcare from December 2012 to May 2022. Prior to his time at Allscripts, Mr. Black served as COO at Cerner, according to a Sept. 1 HealthEquity news release. "I am...
beckershospitalreview.com

The Future Of Medical Billing Automation With Jorie Healthcare

Jorie Healthcare offers a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform that routes your claims data through an intelligent and secure workflow. The RPA platform lets you operate more efficiently, while allowing you to focus on your patients and their needs. “Initially, we focused our efforts on collecting outstanding balances. After the...
TechRadar

More than one billion TikTok users exposed to 'one-click account hijacking'

A high-severity vulnerability in the TikTok Android application could have allowed accounts to be hijacked “with a single click”, Microsoft has revealed. In a paper (opens in new tab) published to the Microsoft Security blog, the company reported that a chain of issues could have been abused to create a scenario whereby an account could be compromised with a single press of a specially crafted link.
technewstoday.com

How To Remove Candy Crush Saga Preinstalled App From Microsoft Corporation Windows 10

Candy Crush Saga preinstalled on Microsoft Windows 10 might have gotten some users excited but most of them complain about the time lost on playing the game. Microsoft Windows 10 launch will near its first month in a couple of days. The initial month results and analysis will be quite crucial for the company, specifically the number of users running Windows 10 on their machines. It will also be interesting to see the bugs and complaints that users have and how successfully Microsoft is managing them.
GeekyGadgets

How to capture and record your screen on Windows

Windows gamers just getting started with streaming and capturing gameplay from their Windows PC systems may be interested to know that there is an easy and inexpensive way to capture and record your screen on the Windows operating system. Windows screen recording can be done using the free Xbox Game...
itechpost.com

Google Has Removed 5 Malicious Browser Extensions From Its Chrome Web Store

More than 1.4 million devices have been installed with a set of malicious Google Chrome extensions. Following the discovery of such extensions, Google removed these browser extensions from the Chrome Web Store. According to CNET, cybersecurity researchers discovered that the browser extensions were designed to monitor the browsing activities of...
