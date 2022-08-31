Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Microsoft Planner notifications not working [Fixed]
Microsoft Planner is an efficient tool by Microsoft that lets you organize teamwork with intuitive, collaborative, visual task management. Planner sends email and pushes notifications for a variety of reasons; for example, task reminder, due date reminder, assignment of a new task, and so on. It is possible to direct these notifications to Outlook and Microsoft Teams so that you can collaborate with your teams. However, Microsoft Planner notifications are not working for some. Read further to know how to resolve this issue, if you are also facing the same.
Google SVP Says Android Is Getting Satellite Phone Tech
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
Microsoft's latest attempt to get you to ditch Google Chrome for Edge is bound to fail
Microsoft has released a new update to its Edge web browser which includes a new sidebar, allowing you to reply to emails, use parts of the Office suite, and more. After previously being confirmed as in-development, the new sidebar is another attempt by the company to tempt you away from other browsers such as Google Chrome, Opera and others.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health tech company Innovaccer lays off 90 employees
Innovaccer, a company that provides cloud services to healthcare organizations, has laid off about 8 percent of its workforce, or 90 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. "Given current economic conditions, we implemented a small workforce reduction to optimize our structure and initiatives," Innovaccer co-founder and CEO Abhinav Shashank said...
Microsoft saved TikTok from a critical one-click vulnerability
When you’re a creator, your social media accounts are your lifeblood. The best two-factor authentication apps and password managers are absolutely critical to keeping those accounts safe, but they can only do so much when the apps you're using themselves are vulnerable. Imagine clicking on a link that gives a random person unrestricted access to your TikTok account, complete with permission to make private videos public, access your messages, change your bio, and even upload new content. One tap on a targeted link could have spelled the end of your account as you knew it, but thankfully, Microsoft swooped in and identified this vulnerability before any widespread disaster.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 healthcare jobs with limited mobility
Workers in concentrated labor markets, where one hospital may supply most of an area's jobs, consistently receive lower wages: Registered nurses could earn up to $6,000 less per year than the national average, new research shows. Employers in concentrated markets can get away with paying employees less because local competition...
beckershospitalreview.com
How hiring tech talent from non-tech backgrounds can be an advantage
Hiring tech workers who started in non-tech roles is more common than many realize. It can also ease hiring in an elusive, rapidly changing industry, according to an Aug. 31 article from the McKinsey Global Institute. The article's authors dissected a data set of 280,000 tech professionals. Of that number,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual care company Wheel reduces workforce by 17%
Virtual healthcare platform Wheel has laid off 35 employees, or 17 percent of its staff, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Wheel provides technology infrastructure and access to a nationwide clinician network for companies wanting to provide virtual care. "We made the decision to double down on our long-term strategy of...
beckershospitalreview.com
New York extends 1st deadline, expands eligibility for healthcare worker bonuses
The New York Department of Health updated its guidance Aug. 29 for the state's healthcare worker bonus program, including a deadline extension. On Aug. 3, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state would provide bonuses of up to $3,000 to healthcare and mental hygiene workers. Healthcare and mental hygiene workers are eligible for the bonus if they are employed by a qualified employer for a consecutive sixth-month period. They also must have an eligible title and not exceed an annual base salary (excluding any bonuses or overtime pay) of $125,000, among other requirements.
beckershospitalreview.com
Controlling costs of service: Every dollar counts
Controlling cost has always been a priority for hospital administrators, but now it is taking precedence over nearly every other factor of healthcare operations. Over the last year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.5% across the board. Medical care alone has increased more than 2.7%. Capital equipment vendors have published new price lists that reflect increases of 3-10%, with some bumping pricing up to 17%. It’s just a matter of time before increases are felt in the costs of overall medical care.
How Apple workers are pushing back against the company's return-to-office mandate
Apple workers are pushing back against the company's return-to-office mandate, and former Oracle employees criticized the unit's leadership.
beckershospitalreview.com
HealthEquity expands leadership team
Health savings accounts company HealthEquity is naming Paul Black to the board of directors. Mr. Black was CEO of Allscripts Healthcare from December 2012 to May 2022. Prior to his time at Allscripts, Mr. Black served as COO at Cerner, according to a Sept. 1 HealthEquity news release. "I am...
beckershospitalreview.com
The Future Of Medical Billing Automation With Jorie Healthcare
Jorie Healthcare offers a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform that routes your claims data through an intelligent and secure workflow. The RPA platform lets you operate more efficiently, while allowing you to focus on your patients and their needs. “Initially, we focused our efforts on collecting outstanding balances. After the...
Apple Employees Are Heading Back to the Office
The company is reportedly trying to bring workers back to its Silicon Valley offices three days a week starting September 5.
beckershospitalreview.com
What it's like to work with 'every EMR known to mankind,' according to LifePoint CIO Al Smith
Overseeing health IT for 62 community hospitals and 33 specialty hospitals across 29 states is definitely not "one-size-fits-all," says Al Smith, senior vice president and CIO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. "When you're in a smaller system, you just don't see that kind of disparity, that kind of variety," Mr....
This PDF reader app has a million downloads on the Play Store - but it's just adware
One of the most popular apps on the Google Play Store is actually just a vehicle to deliver potentially harmful adware, experts have warned. An investigation by Malwarebytes found that the imaginatively-named "PDF reader - documents viewer" app did nothing of the sort, but instead flooded user devices with annoying full screen adverts, even when not in use.
More than one billion TikTok users exposed to 'one-click account hijacking'
A high-severity vulnerability in the TikTok Android application could have allowed accounts to be hijacked “with a single click”, Microsoft has revealed. In a paper (opens in new tab) published to the Microsoft Security blog, the company reported that a chain of issues could have been abused to create a scenario whereby an account could be compromised with a single press of a specially crafted link.
technewstoday.com
How To Remove Candy Crush Saga Preinstalled App From Microsoft Corporation Windows 10
Candy Crush Saga preinstalled on Microsoft Windows 10 might have gotten some users excited but most of them complain about the time lost on playing the game. Microsoft Windows 10 launch will near its first month in a couple of days. The initial month results and analysis will be quite crucial for the company, specifically the number of users running Windows 10 on their machines. It will also be interesting to see the bugs and complaints that users have and how successfully Microsoft is managing them.
How to capture and record your screen on Windows
Windows gamers just getting started with streaming and capturing gameplay from their Windows PC systems may be interested to know that there is an easy and inexpensive way to capture and record your screen on the Windows operating system. Windows screen recording can be done using the free Xbox Game...
itechpost.com
Google Has Removed 5 Malicious Browser Extensions From Its Chrome Web Store
More than 1.4 million devices have been installed with a set of malicious Google Chrome extensions. Following the discovery of such extensions, Google removed these browser extensions from the Chrome Web Store. According to CNET, cybersecurity researchers discovered that the browser extensions were designed to monitor the browsing activities of...
