Read full article on original website
Related
countynewscenter.com
Tuberculosis Case Reported In Transit Rider
A passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) according to San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA). HHSA is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who were possibly exposed. Riders using the following routes between Feb. 16 to July...
countynewscenter.com
County Urges People to Take Emergency Precautions Before Disaster Strikes
County officials urged people to take emergency precautions before disaster strikes during an update on the Border 32 fire. San Diego County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson, CAL FIRE and County Fire Chief Ray Tony Meacham and San Diego County Sheriff Anthony Ray provided information Thursday. With temperatures expected to continue to soar, the group asked people to evacuate when they get evacuation orders, and to create personal disaster and evacuation plans before danger strikes. For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com, and download the SD Emergency app.
countynewscenter.com
New COVID-19 Boosters That Target Multiple Strains Expected To Be Available Next Week
The County of San Diego anticipates receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters early next week and beginning vaccinations shortly thereafter. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.
Comments / 0