The County of San Diego anticipates receiving the new COVID-19 bivalent boosters early next week and beginning vaccinations shortly thereafter. The new bivalent boosters were developed to generate an immune response from the original COVID-19 virus and BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. The Pfizer/BioNTech is for those age 12 and over, while the Moderna bivalent booster is for those age 18 and older.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO