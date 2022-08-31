Read full article on original website
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Larry Meacham, 72, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 72-year old Larry Donald Meacham, of Hopkinsville, KY, will be at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Tuesday afternoon, September 6, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Survivors include his wife of 51...
Cecil Hammond, 78, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 78-year old Cecil Hammond, of Cadiz, will be Tuesday afternoon, September 6, at 1:00 at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Boyd Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Tuesday morning, September 6. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patsy Cossey Hammond...
Gentry Gray, 32, of Cadiz
Funeral services for 32-year-old Gentry Gray, of Cadiz, will be 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the East End Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Wife: Kristin Boyd Gray;. Two sons: Gentry Gage Gray...
Deborah Farmer, 68, of Clarksville, Tennessee
A Celebration of Life for 68-year old Deborah Sue “Debi” Farmer, age 68, of Clarksville, Tennessee will be held at a later date. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her son, Joseph Clark of Clarksville, TN; her daughters, Christina De’Ann Coulter and Amanda...
Superload Delayed Until Sunday
Due to a number of factors, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced the superload trip down Interstate 24 Eastbound from the 45 to 65-mile marker planned for Saturday had to be canceled. District 1 spokesman Keith Todd says the specialized hauler now plans to make a run starting around 7:00...
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
2022 United Way Of The Pennyrile Campaign Theme Is ‘Seeds Of Hope’
Officials from the United Way of the Pennyrile have revealed the theme for the 2022 Campaign: “Seeds of Hope.”. Co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart, along with campaign members, will officially kick off this effort with a breakfast planned for 7:30 AM September 22 at the AW Watts Senior Center in Hopkinsville.
Brown Believes Journalism Will Shape Her Future
Ashlyn Brown gets it honest. Winner of this year’s D.J. Everett III Memorial Scholarship through Cadiz Rotary, she’s always been around news, journalism and sports. Her twin brothers, Darrin and Micah, starred at Trigg County and went on to play baseball for the Brescia Bearcats in Owensboro. And her father, Scott, has a lengthy list of coverage credentials — one of which includes a quite credible career with WKDZ and Your Sports Edge.
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
Superload move on I-24 rescheduled for Sunday, will slow traffic
PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 will be slowed to about 40 miles per hour between the 45 and 65 mile marker for about 40 minutes starting around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. A specialized hauler plans to move the third of five 480-ton superloads along I-24 through parts...
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
Missing Child In Herndon Located
A child reported missing on Lafayette Road in Christian County has been located Friday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old child that had been reported missing around 7 pm was located just before 10 pm and is safe and with family.
Christian County Schools to Delay ‘Farewell Year’ for Sports Until 2023-24
One day after a construction manager told the Christian County School Board that it could be six months before new bids could be accepted for the new Hopkinsville-Christian County Academy, school officials have announced the “farewell year” for Christian County High and Hopkinsville High will now be in 2023-24 with the new school to begin extracurricular activities in the 2024-25 school year.
Details Released In Hopkinsville Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV driven by Jodi Pepper of Hopkinsville hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car driven by James Tanner of Central City at the Russellville Road exit.
Woman Flown To Tennessee Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a hospital after she was attacked by a dog on Richard Mills Drive in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say a 77-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face, chest and arm after being attacked by a dog. The woman was taken by ambulance to...
KCTCS Board of Regents elects new chair and vice chair
VERSAILLES, Ky.—The Kentucky Community and Technical College System Board of Regents held a special election this week to fill the position of KCTCS board chair. James Lee Stevens, the board’s vice chair was selected to lead the board. Barry Martin was elected to fill the open vice chair position. Wendy Fletcher, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP will continue her position as secretary.
Tractor Drive To Tour South Christian County Saturday
Tractors will be on the backroads in South Christian County Saturday morning during the annual Western Kentucky Antique Power Association Tractor Drive. Drive organizer Alan Watts says the drive begins and ends at the Roaring Springs Fire Department in southeast Trigg County and continue into South Christian County. Watts says...
Christian Co. Fiscal Court Approves Five New SRO Vehicles
In what was a special-called session of the Christian County Fiscal Court Thursday morning, magistrates unanimously approved the purchase of five vehicles for the five new SROs now on the campus of Christian County Public Schools. Christian County Sheriff Tyler DeArmond noted they’d be procuring the automobiles slightly cheaper than...
