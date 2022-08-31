Ashlyn Brown gets it honest. Winner of this year’s D.J. Everett III Memorial Scholarship through Cadiz Rotary, she’s always been around news, journalism and sports. Her twin brothers, Darrin and Micah, starred at Trigg County and went on to play baseball for the Brescia Bearcats in Owensboro. And her father, Scott, has a lengthy list of coverage credentials — one of which includes a quite credible career with WKDZ and Your Sports Edge.

CADIZ, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO