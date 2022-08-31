Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing
It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
‘She-Hulk’ just introduced an Avenger’s long-lost sibling, and nobody noticed
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode three had a lot going on, from the whole Abomination plotline to Wong’s cameo to Jennifer Walters twerking with Megan Thee Stallion. So maybe fans are forgiven for overlooking the fact that the latest chapter of the Disney Plus series just low-key introduced an Avenger’s long-lost relative in plain sight.
She-Hulk has a Marvel cameo problem
She-Hulk spoilers follow. Breaking the fourth wall long before Deadpool, She-Hulk is well known for her lighthearted and self-referential meta-comedy in the comics, with a certain feminist edge. This winning formula is what set John Byrne's seminal Sensational She-Hulk apart from the rest back in the '80s, establishing Jennifer Walters as the whip-smart and witty Jade Giantess we know and love today.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Leans Back With Female Dio
Dio Brando has been dead since the conclusion of Stardust Crusaders, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's third story arc that introduced Jotaro Kujo as well as Stands in general. While the vampire is no longer physically threatening the Joestar bloodline, his shadow looms large in the latest arc of the anime adaptation, Stone Ocean. Now, one cosplayer has brought back the creature of the night that was the first antagonist threatening the Joestars in the Hirohiko Araki created anime franchise.
Victorious star Daniella Monet claims that Nickelodeon bosses refused to cut ‘sexualised’ scene
Daniella Monet, a former actor on Victorious, has claimed that she raised concerns to Nickelodeon over a scene that she felt was too sexualised. The children’s programme, which ran from 2010 to 2013, starred figures such as Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice and was led by TV producer and former Nickelodeon collaborator, Dan Schneider.In recent weeks, Schneider’s creations have come under scrutiny once again, following the release of Jennette McCurdy’s memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. In it, McCurdy went into detail about her experiences as a star on Nickelodeon as a child, which has prompted others to come...
Wonder Man series will bring back the MCU’s weirdest villain
Variety reports that Ben Kingsley is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe again for the Disney Plus series Wonder Man. He will reprise his role as Trevor Slattery, who previously appeared in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Marvel Studios has yet...
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
[WATCH] Trailer Releases or ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’
You know, this may be an intense spooky season. A.A. Milne’s iconic character Winnie the Pooh became public and is now in a slasher film. This edition of the bear is to not be confused with the loveable honey-guzzling bear of Disney. On Wednesday (Aug. 31), the trailer for...
‘She-Hulk’ Finally Explains Abomination’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cameo
Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.
MCU fans laugh at themselves after ‘She-Hulk’ proves a widespread theory was way off the mark
Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 3. Well, that didn’t take long. Previously on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Emil Blonsky revealed to Tatiana Maslany’s Jen Walters that he was a changed monster and desired to get his parole so he could live a quiet life with his “seven soulmates,” a bunch of women he’d met through the prison pen-pal system. Fans weren’t buying it, though, and immediately started theorizing that this was just a cover story so Abomination could go join the Thunderbolts.
She-Hulk: Who Are The Wrecking Crew?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 3 saw Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) finally come to understand what her cousin Bruce Banner tried to warn her about: being a Hulk puts a target on your back. SPOILERS: As Jen is heading home after a long day, she gets "jumped" by a squad of losers in "W" tee-shirts, carrying some advanced/mystical weaponry. This was the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of The Wrecking Crew, a team of villains that (many? Some? A few?) Marvel fans have been waiting to see onscreen.
Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm casting is underway – here’s a leaked short list
Fantastic Four is the talk of the town now that it has a release date. Marvel should reveal the film’s new director and cast soon, and we’ve seen plenty of rumors about that recently. While most of them focused on the director and the MCU’s real Reed Richards, there’s a new exciting casting rumor as well. Marvel’s purported shortlist for Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm has leaked.
She-Hulk introduces a surprise new Marvel group – and fans think they know who is leading them
Four new villains make their MCU debuts
Star Wars Actor John Boyega Addresses J.J. Abrams Forcing Finn's Storylines in Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been having a rough time with some of their film like Solo: A Star Wars Story and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was rife with issues, with some hardcore fans disowning the film as the finale of the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have repeatedly spoken out about their issues with the studio during their time filming, with the latter even going as far as saying he wouldn't return to the franchise. Now, Boyega is speaking out on The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams forcing storylines into the film. During a new interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Boyega spoke on the decisions the director made on the film.
MCU fans continue to pray for appearance of one iconic ‘Thor’ character
It feels like even the most bizarre characters to exist in the Marvel universe are now getting a big screen appeariance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are stil rallying around one truly strange Thor character popping up. Teased with a neat Easter egg during an establishing shot in...
She-Hulk's Tim Roth Says Marvel Approached Him About Captain America: New World Order Director Julius Onah
The first three episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are currently streaming on Disney+, and the new series has featured the return of some Marvel stars, including Tim Roth as Emily Blonsky/Abomination. Roth appeared as Abomination in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year, but She-Hulk marks the actor's first time seen in human form in the MCU since The Incredible Hulk was released in 2008. Roth also has another interesting connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2019, he co-starred in Luce, which was helmed by Julius Onah, the director of the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Roth today, and he revealed Marvel asked him about Onah while they were looking for directors.
Who is Marvel’s Wonder Man?
Marvel has many household names in their media franchise of superheroes and villains. While some have confusing names reminiscent of some of DC Comic’s similar named heroes, and vice versa, the companies have done an excellent job of differing them otherwise. Recently, Marvel announced that Wonder Man would be getting brought into the MCU through an effort with Disney+ that’ll likely be a show if the past has been anything to trust. Below, we’ve detailed the character of Wonder Man from Marvel Comics, as well as the history that the character already has in the MCU, as well as what the possible future for the character could look like.
