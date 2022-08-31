Read full article on original website
Laclede Record
Repairs begin
A repair project for the railroad crossing in downtown Lebanon starts next week and may cause some inconvenience for motorists, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Contractors working for MoDOT will begin making repairs to the crossing along a highly-traveled roadway Tuesday, Sept. 6, MoDOT announced Wednesday. The work along Route 5 (Jefferson Avenue) in Lebanon will consist of repairs to the railroad crossing, as well as pavement replacement between Commercial Street and Pierce Street in Lebanon. Once the work begins, one lane in each direction will be closed until the project completion in mid-November. In addition, access to Commercial Street will be restricted during the work. Earlier this month, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) awarded the contract for the project to H.R. Quadri Contractors, which submitted the low bid of $690,823. For more on this story see the print or e-Edition of the LCR.
MoDOT is hiring ahead of winter; Here are the jobs in the Springfield area
The Missouri Department of Transportation is already planning for winter, and is hoping to hire new workers to help keep the roads clear and safe in the event of another major winter storm like the Ozarks experienced in February 2022.
KYTV
Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
Laclede Record
DONIVAN RUBEN KNAPP
Donivan Ruben Knapp, 58, of Lebanon, died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in his home near Pittsburg, Mo. He was born Nov. 23, 1963, at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. to Donivan and Geneva Faye Ward Knapp. Donivan was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna Sherman. He lived...
Laclede Record
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
lakeexpo.com
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
Incredible opportunity here for personal get-a-way or rental investment in the heart of Osage Beach at popular complex WITH ELEVATOR ACCESS! This gorgeous unit is top floor yet only 5 steps up from parking to this 2 bed/2 bath unit w/recently updated bathrooms and flooring. You will love the main channel views w/sunsets to die for year round! Turn key & ready for new owners, this spacious unit has huge vaulted ceilings w/extra windows for tons of natural light. Nest thermostat conveniently allows you to control the heat/air from your phone, so you can cool the unit down before you arrive. 30 ft. boat slip is part of the package along w/a 10,000# lift included! Special assessment for new wavebreak will be paid in full by seller at closing & buyer can relax knowing their boat slip is going to be protected for years to come! Close to the hospital, golf courses, & waterfront hot spots: Dog Days, Backwater Jack's, Redhead & Shorty Pants!
Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Friday evening to a head-on crash in Morgan County. One person was killed in the crash at mile-marker three on Highway five north of Route MM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol online report says, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell was driving southbound on Missouri Highway five, The post Versailles man killed in head-on crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
Laclede Record
CHARLES DAVID TROUTMAN
Charles David Troutman, 90, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield. He was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Alpena Pass, Ark. to Leonard Briscoe Troutman and Izora Belle Brown Troutman. On Jan. 1, 1955, he was united in marriage to June Katherine “Kay’’ Coggburn,...
Laclede Record
LILLIAN FIKE
Lillian Faye Fike, 96, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Lebanon. She was born Oct. 19, 1925, in Plato, Mo. to Isaac Andrew and Ruby Inez Crismon Williams. On Aug. 3, 1949, she married Kenneth Wilmer Fike. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Leta...
Laclede Record
EDWARD JOSEPH ELERSIC JR.
Edward Joseph Elersic Jr., 72, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. He was born Aug. 7, 1950. Edward was preceded in death by his father Edward Elersic Sr., mother Betty Mae Rogers Elersic; wife Kay Crabtree; brother Donald Elersic and infant sister, Mo.
VIDEO: Vultures in Galloway neighborhood; residents urged to take precautions
An area of Springfield's Galloway neighborhood is seeing an influx of visitors of the avian variety, and at least one apartment complex is asking residents to take precautions in order to control the problem.
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: House on East Walnut will likely rise from ashes
It appears a building on historic East Walnut Street has been spared from demolition. The structure at 920 E. Walnut caught fire Dec. 1, 2021, and suffered heavy damage. It was known as The Walnut Manor Apartments. That’s what the sign in the front yard still says. The two-story...
KTTS
UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman begs to find man who hit her with his car in the Hy-Vee parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are searching for the man who hit a pedestrian in a Springfield grocery store parking lot. The woman was hit in the new Hy-Vee parking lot in the afternoon of August 5. The man did get out to help, but then he drove off. Catherine Peterson said she was going to get something to eat. Then she was hit.
Suspect fatally shot by SPD near Bass Pro Catalog Outlet
UPDATE Sept. 2, 2022: The man who was fatally shot has been identified check out the full story HERE. UPDATE 10:10 P.M.: Springfield Police Department announced shortly ago officers responded to the parking lot at the corner of Cherokee and Campbell to check a person with a weapon. Upon arrival, a white male in his […]
lakeexpo.com
Catalytic Converter Thieves Hitting Lake Area Businesses Again
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Thieves have stolen the catalytic converter off a Lake area plumbing business's vehicle for the second time, and the owner is urging other local businesses to be vigilant. Straight Flush Plumbing, who also suffered from a catalytic converter theft in February 2021, says the component...
kwos.com
Man sought in deadly hit and run near Camdenton
A Camden County man is on the run after being accused in a fatal hit and run at the Lake of the Ozarks. Deputies say 32 – year old Jordan Jones is suspected of running over and killing 43 – year old Michael Varney at a home north of Camdenton Tuesday. Witnesses told officers the two had been in an argument that day.
Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
