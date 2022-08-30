Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can watch $3 National Cinema Day movies in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles. Some theaters that will be participating include:. Peoria:. AMC Classic...
25newsnow.com
New East Peoria Yoga Studio opens for the ‘Clumsy’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new yoga studio in East Peoria is the only of its kind on this side of the river and it’s serving a bigger purpose. It’s becoming a sanctuary for people to step away from the hustle and bustle of life. Morning Reporter...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
agupdate.com
Couple’s small farm sustains their family
HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
1470 WMBD
Ameren Illinois: Scammers are targeting small businesses and seniors
PEORIA, Ill. — It seems scammers are up to their old tricks again in the Peoria Area. Ameren Illinois’ Brian Bretsch says scammers are targeting small local businesses, in particular those where language may be a barrier, and elderly customers demanding payment. “Scammers can be very demanding, and...
Gibson City bar owner ‘shocked’ by criminal investigation revelation
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of a Gibson City bar that was destroyed by a Fourth of July fire were “shocked” to hear there’s an ongoing criminal investigation into the incident that resulted in damage to three other neighboring businesses. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office in response to a Freedom of Information […]
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 2, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores and highlights from week 2 high school football games in central Illinois. Normal West defeated Bloomington, 46-0 Normal Community defeated Champaign Central, 50-13 Peoria High defeated Danville, 35-16 Champaign Centennial defeated Manual, 69-20 Morton defeated Richwoods, 45-13 Pekin defeated Belleville East, 33-22 Woodstock defeated Limestone, 45-13 Marengo defeated Canton, 41-20 […]
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 7:45pm Saturday: Two people killed in rural Peru house explosion
Two people were killed late Saturday morning in a rural Peru house explosion. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office announced the findings early Saturday evening. The Sheriff's office is not releasing the victim's names at this time. The release added that the cause remains under investigation. One person was life-flighted north apparently to Rockford. Their condition is not known. It's also unknown how many occupants were involved in the incident.
wmay.com
Poor labor market, high taxes leads several Illinois cities to be ranked among worst U.S. real estate markets
(The Center Square) – A new study which ranks the best and worst real estate markets in the country places several Illinois cities near the bottom. The personal finance website WalletHub compared 300 cities using 17 real estate metrics to determine the ranking, including home price appreciation and job growth.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s latest homicide under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning, and police are looking for more information as they investigate the city’s latest homicide. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue and N. Grove Street. When they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. They immediately began lifesaving measures.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
wglt.org
Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software
Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
police1.com
Arrests made in firearm theft ring targeting Ill. police squad cars
DECATUR, Ill. — Police said they have broken up a Central Illinois burglary ring that sought to steal weapons from cop cars, and one of the suspects tried to escape by scrambling through an interview room ceiling in the Macon County Sheriff's Office headquarters. That suspect, an 18-year-old man...
