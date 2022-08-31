Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Historic downtown York building prepares for redevelopment
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On September 1, The Redevelopment Authority of the County of York (RACY), in partnership with the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), announced the acquisition of the former federal post office located at 200 South George Street in the City of York. This will pave the way for future development.
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
Midstate nursing home workers begin strike
Nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including in the Midstate, are walking out as a contract agreement has not been reached.
WGAL
Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
Land development plan for three proposed warehouses near the Carlisle Pike taken off of Thursday night’s meeting agenda
A land development and subdivision plan for three proposed warehouses on a former horse farm near the Carlisle Pike has been taken of Thursday night’s agenda for the Silver Spring Township Planning Commission. The plan has been moved to October’s agenda. That meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m....
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg nonprofit receives donation with chance at doubling it, needs community’s help
A local nonprofit focused on assisting ex-offenders and youth is set to receive a donation, with a chance at doubling it. Harrisburg’s Bro2Go was recently awarded a $5,000 donation from Access Insurance Agency, which serves the commonwealth. Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance chose Access for its 2022 Make More...
Vision Home Builders investigation continues
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County home building company. Vision Home Builders abruptly closed in late April. Customers reached out to the I-Team for help, claiming they could not get answers or money they say the company owed them. The owner of Vision Home Builders, […]
theburgnews.com
East Shore Diner spends last day with customers before closing, with plans to relocate
After 22 years of coming to the East Shore Diner for six days a week, Randy Baratucci visited it for the last time. For 38 years, the diner served hungry Harrisburg customers, but on Thursday, the owners prepared to close their doors, surrounded by family and loyal customers like Baratucci.
$4M Cumberland County dam project begins
Children's Lake in Boiling Springs has been waiting for upgrades since June 2016 when a nearby sinkhole exposed structural deficiencies in the existing dam.
Scheduled York County bridge work delayed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships in York County, has been rescheduled, according to officials at PennDOT. Originally expected to close for repairs at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, the construction has been pushed back to midnight...
abc27.com
Governor Wolf gives $4.2M in funding to prevent hate crimes in diverse communities
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday, Sept. 2 that the US Department of Homeland Security, through FEMA, has awarded $4.2 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding to many nonprofits located in Pennsylvania. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
theburgnews.com
Market Makers: Two new businesses open in the Broad Street Market, focused on health and nutrition
Two new stands in the Broad Street Market share one common theme—a healthier Harrisburg. Within the past several months, Manderolas and Cup of Joy have set up shop in the stone and brick buildings, respectively. While they may be unique in what they offer, the stand owners both hope to give shoppers healthy options.
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
3 warehouses totaling 2 million square feet proposed for former farm near Carlisle Pike
Land that was once home to a beloved Cumberland County horse farm is finally being developed. Three warehouses totaling close to 2 million square feet of space have been proposed for the Hempt Farm across from Cumberland Valley High School off of the Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Lasting Looks and Alpine Glow Wellness & MedSpa open in Cumberland County
Lasting Looks has relocated to Lemoyne. The new location opened on Aug. 8 at 30 S. Eighth St. Lasting Looks offers a number of services including microneedling, microdermabrasion, medical-grade chemical peels, permanent makeup and scar camouflage along with traditional spa services including facials. Owner, Patty Moore has more than 25...
Good Brotha’s Book Cafe in Harrisburg relocating to build a ‘better brand’
A Harrisburg cafe is percolating up a move aimed at helping a Dauphin County library increase its visibility. Good Brotha’s Book Cafe will relocate this fall from 1419 N. Third St. to the McCormick Riverfront Library as part of the library’s $3.5 million renovation project. Owner Stefan Hawkins said he is closing Good Brotha’s midtown shop on Sept. 10.
abc27.com
West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
Kipona 2022 will feature laser lights show instead of fireworks, among other changes
The Kipona Festival will return in full force this year in Harrisburg, and some new features and events are in store as well as several returning favorites. One major change is that the Labor Day weekend festivities will not include fireworks this year. Instead, on the evening of Sept. 4, there will be a 25 minute long choreographed laser light show at the riverfront festival. The new attraction was announced at a press conference held on Sept. 1 in downtown Harrisburg.
