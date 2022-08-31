ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27.com

Historic downtown York building prepares for redevelopment

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On September 1, The Redevelopment Authority of the County of York (RACY), in partnership with the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA), announced the acquisition of the former federal post office located at 200 South George Street in the City of York. This will pave the way for future development.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart

A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Striking nursing home workers march, chant in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania nursing home workers went on strike on Friday. In Lancaster, workers from Rose City Health and Rehab could be seen marching down Cherry Street, chanting, "When do we want it? Now. If we don't get it? Shut it down." Other nursing homes include The...
LANCASTER, PA
WBRE

Vision Home Builders investigation continues

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments in an ongoing I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County home building company. Vision Home Builders abruptly closed in late April. Customers reached out to the I-Team for help, claiming they could not get answers or money they say the company owed them. The owner of Vision Home Builders, […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Scheduled York County bridge work delayed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The closure of the Route 462 (Market Street) Bridge in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships in York County, has been rescheduled, according to officials at PennDOT. Originally expected to close for repairs at midnight Thursday, Sept. 22, the construction has been pushed back to midnight...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

West Shore Police revive individual from overdose twice in 72 hours

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – West Shore Regional Police say officers revived the same individual twice in 72 hours after an overdose. Officers used Narcan to revive the individual and say this was the third time the individual had overdosed and received life-saving measures this week. Police did not provide...
LEMOYNE, PA
PennLive.com

Kipona 2022 will feature laser lights show instead of fireworks, among other changes

The Kipona Festival will return in full force this year in Harrisburg, and some new features and events are in store as well as several returning favorites. One major change is that the Labor Day weekend festivities will not include fireworks this year. Instead, on the evening of Sept. 4, there will be a 25 minute long choreographed laser light show at the riverfront festival. The new attraction was announced at a press conference held on Sept. 1 in downtown Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA

