Read full article on original website
Related
funcheap.com
SF Zine Fest 2022 (City View at Metreon)
Welcome back! Our 21st annual SFZF is back in-person at a new venue. Visit www.sfzinefest.org for more info!. New location address: City View at Metreon, 135 4th St #4000, San Francisco, CA 94103. Features: ADA accessible, large enough for COVID-safer spacing of exhibitor tables, patio access, ventilated with doorways to...
funcheap.com
25+ Awesome Things to Do in SF over Labor Day Weekend (2022)
If you’re in town over Labor Day weekend, don’t worry… there’s tons to do and with lots of outdoor fun. Walking tours, festivals, block parties, outdoor comedy festivals and lots more. Saturday, September 3. Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9)...
funcheap.com
Free Hot Air Balloon Rides: 14th Annual Hot San Jose Nights “Airport Day” (2022)
Hot San Jose nights 2022 is a huge family fun classic car show and airplane show. It’s bringing together everything and the airport including a static airplane display with car guys & gals showing off an incredible array of classic cars from vintage custom hot rods, muscle cars, sleek sports cars , survivors, new special interest cars & military tanks for a fun day in the sun! Bring your chairs & coolers & enjoy the day! Great live music & fun all day! Cars & aircraft are invited to be on display inside the airport grounds! High school robotics teams and ROTC are also invited.
funcheap.com
Massive Indoor Vietnamese Market & Food Hall Coming to San Jose?
Thanks to Eater SF and SiliconValley.com for sharing the news that a massive Vietnamese market could be coming to San Jose. Real Estate Executive Do Van Tron purchased the former Sears store in San Jose’s Eastridge Center with plans to transform the space into a bustling Vietnamese market and food hall akin to the famous, 110-year-old Bến Thành Market in Ho Chi Minh City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
SF’s 65th Annual Armenian Food Festival (Sept. 17-18)
SF’s 65th Annual Armenian Food Festival (Sept. 17-18) The Annual Food Festival, the largest Armenian festival in the Bay Area, has been celebrating Armenian food & culture for the past 65 years.Annual Food Festival celebrating authentic Armenian cuisine, dancing, music and art. Widely recognized as one of the best...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Sharktoberfest” Free Outdoor Movie Night (The Presidio)
Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center/Crissy Field | 991 Marine Drive, The Presidio, San Francisco, CA 949129. Learn about the latest shark research and visit outdoor booths of shark experts, artists, and conservationists. Enjoy beverages, popcorn, a food truck and live music. Bring a low-back chair for the outdoor screening of shark films that will start promptly at 7:30 pm. Don’t forget layered clothing, weather can be variable in the evening.
funcheap.com
Smithsonian’s Annual Free Museum Day 2022 (Sept. 17)
Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day returns on Saturday, September 17, 2022 as participating museums and cultural institutions nationwide open their doors free of charge to all visitors who download the Museum Day Ticket. Museum Day brings together museums, zoos, and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free...
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Adults-only Pride Night at Children’s Fairyland w/ Beer & Wine (Oakland)
Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., we’re partnering (and partying with!) Oaklash to celebrate Tisket-aTasket: FairyProud Pride Night, a very colorful grownup-only evening at Fairyland. See the park transformed into a cascade of queer magic boasting DJs, dancing, beer, wine, food trucks, and a whole lot of PRIDE! Fairyland characters come to life through the artists of Oaklash, the Bay Area’s drag and queer performance festival. Grownups (21+) only!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
El Rey Taquiza Artesanal Grand Opening & Free Taco Day
Thanks to Mission Local for sharing the news that a brand new taqueria has opened in San Francisco in the former Myriad Gastropub spot. Compared to lots of its neighbors in the Mission, El Rey Taquiza Artesanal, located at 2491 Mission Street, focuses on tacos versus burritos. To celebrate their grand opening, they’re dishing out two free tacos per person on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, 2022.
funcheap.com
Schroeder’s Oktoberfest 2022 Annual FiDi Block Party (SF)
San Francisco’s historic, beloved German restaurant, Schroeder’s, welcomes the 129th Oktoberfest with its annual over-the-top block party on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celebrations will include live music, German beer, Bavarian bites, and beer games like stein chugging, stein holding, costume contests, and more. Don Lederhosen or Drndl and proudly proclaim: “Prost!”
funcheap.com
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27)
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27) Enjoy those warm, late-summer days with a free lunchtime concert in front of City Hall! Grab a seat at one of the cafe tables, and enjoy your lunch from an adjacent food truck or nearby restaurant or cafe, such as Assembly Cafe & Beer Garden (52 Grove), or bring your lunch from home!
funcheap.com
Kizomba Dancing at Brooklyn Basin Outdoors on the Boardwalk (Oakland)
Great Kizomba Music to dance to starting 5:30PM. Come early and dance salsa and bachata a few minutes down the boardwalk. Should be great weather with a nice breeze and quality bathrooms, so basically a very safe and healthy event as dancing goes. The only downside is that free parking can be difficult, so be prepared for a little walk. Even if you don’t dance the music, the people and the scenery is all entertaining. If you bet at all bored you can hike, roller blade, or drink beer near by. All in all this event is worth like $30. but it is free and open to all. 🙂
funcheap.com
Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9)
Free Vintage Arcade Game Week at BART’s Powell St. Station (Sept. 3-9) Free Vintage Arcade Games at BART’s Powell St. Station. Back in 1976, BART tried to make a little extra money off the growing arcade game craze by placing a six-sided Atari console on the platform at Powell Street so passengers bored waiting for trains could drop a quarter (worth about $1.30 in today’s dollars) to play primitive games with boxy graphics like Pong and Space Race. Now, celebrating its 50th anniversary, BART pays tribute to this event by setting up four slightly-more modern (but still vintage) arcade games from the late 70s and early ‘80s (Pac-Man, Asteroids, Space Invaders and Galaga) for seven days of free play on the concourse level. It’s great (for once) when inflation works backwards.
funcheap.com
Free Outdoor Fun for Kids at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF)
Free Outdoor Fun for Kids at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF) Early Explorers at the Children’s Creativity Museum. Thursdays in San Francisco, explore outdoor artmaking, storybook tales, and sensory play with your toddlers and tikes at the Children’s Creativity Museum. Pop by for a playful midday of giggles and themed activities – free to all. Located in the Yerba Buena Gardens, it’s the perfect place for families to play, shop, dine, relax and create wonderful memories together.
funcheap.com
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4)
2022 Millbrae Art & Wine Festival Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 3-4) Each year, the unofficial last weekend of summer brings enormous crowds to downtown Millbrae for the Bay Areas biggest and best Labor Day weekend celebration, transforming our downtown area into a spectacular street fair along Broadway stretching from Victoria Ave. (south end) to Meadow Glen Ave. (north end).
funcheap.com
San Francisco Zine Fest Kickoff Party
If you love zines, but want to find a new friend to help tackle the row after row of vendors at Sunday’s big Zine Fest at the Metreon, there’s a pre-party for you. Mission: Comics & Art opens their doors for a fun kick-off event the night before the festival to help introduce you to soon-to-be familiar faces and meet festival exhibitors in a more casual setting. Enjoy free food and drinks and play free bingo games (with zine-related prizes) to help break the ice with other zine lovers at one of SF’s great local comic shops.
funcheap.com
Neo-Soul Night at People’s Park (Berkeley)
People’s Park is hosting an all-star line-up or local hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul acts this Saturday, 5-8 PM. Everyone is invited and attendance is free. The bill is an all-Oakland lineup of Cas’ti, QeazyE, Oddity, and Kajh with Versâam. Come celebrate our newly restored park with us!
funcheap.com
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4)
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
funcheap.com
Passion is a Fashion: DIY Punk Clothing Exhibition (SF)
Punk culture is synonymous with the DIY ethos, and all September Fallout SF – San Francisco’s newest punk community art space – is highlighting punk art & design on apparel! Punk’s creative expression is not just the music – youthful revolt is a statement worn.
funcheap.com
New SF Taqueria “El Rey” Offers Free Tacos (Sept. 2-3)
Thanks to Mission Local for sharing the news that a brand new taqueria has opened in San Francisco in the former Myriad Gastropub spot. Compared to lots of its neighbors in the Mission, El Rey Taquiza Artesanal, located at 2491 Mission Street, focuses on tacos versus burritos. To celebrate their grand opening, they’re dishing out two free tacos per person on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, 2022.
Comments / 0