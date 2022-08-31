Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Plans to Build a New Battery Assembly in FremontAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Related
funcheap.com
SF Zine Fest 2022 (City View at Metreon)
Welcome back! Our 21st annual SFZF is back in-person at a new venue. Visit www.sfzinefest.org for more info!. New location address: City View at Metreon, 135 4th St #4000, San Francisco, CA 94103. Features: ADA accessible, large enough for COVID-safer spacing of exhibitor tables, patio access, ventilated with doorways to...
funcheap.com
SF Permaculture Garden Open House
Love organic, locally grown food? Think urban agriculture is where it’s at? Join us at the BEST KEPT SECRET (garden) in SF!. Inviting all neighbors, garden enthusiasts, organic foodies, and permaculture friends to a special kick-off event marking the beginning of a new chapter in the garden at 18th & Rhode Island, in Potrero Hill, San Francisco.
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Adults-only Pride Night at Children’s Fairyland w/ Beer & Wine (Oakland)
Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday, September 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., we’re partnering (and partying with!) Oaklash to celebrate Tisket-aTasket: FairyProud Pride Night, a very colorful grownup-only evening at Fairyland. See the park transformed into a cascade of queer magic boasting DJs, dancing, beer, wine, food trucks, and a whole lot of PRIDE! Fairyland characters come to life through the artists of Oaklash, the Bay Area’s drag and queer performance festival. Grownups (21+) only!
funcheap.com
El Rey Taquiza Artesanal Grand Opening & Free Taco Day
Thanks to Mission Local for sharing the news that a brand new taqueria has opened in San Francisco in the former Myriad Gastropub spot. Compared to lots of its neighbors in the Mission, El Rey Taquiza Artesanal, located at 2491 Mission Street, focuses on tacos versus burritos. To celebrate their grand opening, they’re dishing out two free tacos per person on Friday and Saturday, September 2-3, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
SF’s 65th Annual Armenian Food Festival (Sept. 17-18)
SF’s 65th Annual Armenian Food Festival (Sept. 17-18) The Annual Food Festival, the largest Armenian festival in the Bay Area, has been celebrating Armenian food & culture for the past 65 years.Annual Food Festival celebrating authentic Armenian cuisine, dancing, music and art. Widely recognized as one of the best...
funcheap.com
SF’s “Sharktoberfest” Free Outdoor Movie Night (The Presidio)
Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Visitor Center/Crissy Field | 991 Marine Drive, The Presidio, San Francisco, CA 949129. Learn about the latest shark research and visit outdoor booths of shark experts, artists, and conservationists. Enjoy beverages, popcorn, a food truck and live music. Bring a low-back chair for the outdoor screening of shark films that will start promptly at 7:30 pm. Don’t forget layered clothing, weather can be variable in the evening.
funcheap.com
Neo-Soul Night at People’s Park (Berkeley)
People’s Park is hosting an all-star line-up or local hip-hop, R&B and neo-soul acts this Saturday, 5-8 PM. Everyone is invited and attendance is free. The bill is an all-Oakland lineup of Cas’ti, QeazyE, Oddity, and Kajh with Versâam. Come celebrate our newly restored park with us!
funcheap.com
Passion is a Fashion: DIY Punk Clothing Exhibition (SF)
Punk culture is synonymous with the DIY ethos, and all September Fallout SF – San Francisco’s newest punk community art space – is highlighting punk art & design on apparel! Punk’s creative expression is not just the music – youthful revolt is a statement worn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27)
Civic Center Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series (Sept. 6 – Oct. 27) Enjoy those warm, late-summer days with a free lunchtime concert in front of City Hall! Grab a seat at one of the cafe tables, and enjoy your lunch from an adjacent food truck or nearby restaurant or cafe, such as Assembly Cafe & Beer Garden (52 Grove), or bring your lunch from home!
funcheap.com
Free Outdoor Fun for Kids at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF)
Free Outdoor Fun for Kids at the Children’s Creativity Museum (SF) Early Explorers at the Children’s Creativity Museum. Thursdays in San Francisco, explore outdoor artmaking, storybook tales, and sensory play with your toddlers and tikes at the Children’s Creativity Museum. Pop by for a playful midday of giggles and themed activities – free to all. Located in the Yerba Buena Gardens, it’s the perfect place for families to play, shop, dine, relax and create wonderful memories together.
funcheap.com
Kizomba Dancing at Brooklyn Basin Outdoors on the Boardwalk (Oakland)
Great Kizomba Music to dance to starting 5:30PM. Come early and dance salsa and bachata a few minutes down the boardwalk. Should be great weather with a nice breeze and quality bathrooms, so basically a very safe and healthy event as dancing goes. The only downside is that free parking can be difficult, so be prepared for a little walk. Even if you don’t dance the music, the people and the scenery is all entertaining. If you bet at all bored you can hike, roller blade, or drink beer near by. All in all this event is worth like $30. but it is free and open to all. 🙂
funcheap.com
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4)
SF’s Labor Day Weekend 2022 Comedy Festival (Sep 2-4) Get big laughs over the long weekend at SF’s newest comedy club with comics from Cobbs, SF Sketchfest, Clusterfest, Punchline and more. Neck of the Woods has been extensively renovated with a brand new kick-ass sound system, plus upgraded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
Antioch’s Historic Rivertown Peddlers Faire (2022)
Join us Sept 10th for a Fun Day in Antioch’s Historic Rivertown Business District! We Have over 75 Vendors Offering Vintage Goods, Antiques, Furniture, Home Decor, Repurposed & Upcycled Items, Home & Garden, Handmade Items, Arts & Crafts, Jewelry & Gifts and So Much More! We have Live Music, Food & Fun! This is a Family Friendly, Community Event! Admission and Parking is Free! We’ll See You at The Rivertown Peddlers Faire!
funcheap.com
“FairyProud” Pride Weekend at Children’s Fairyland (Sept. 10-11)
“FairyProud” Pride Weekend at Children’s Fairyland (Sept. 10-11) Oakland Pride at Children’s Fairyland just got bigger and better! On Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we’re hosting a kid-friendly Pride celebration with games, prizes, and face painting. Get into the groove with lively entertainment from hip hop dancers Phresh Inc., and Big Fun Circus — co-presented by Oakland’s LGBTQ Community Center and Our Family Coalition. Join us for a weekend of family fun while celebrating Pride at Children’s Fairyland!
Comments / 0