Great Kizomba Music to dance to starting 5:30PM. Come early and dance salsa and bachata a few minutes down the boardwalk. Should be great weather with a nice breeze and quality bathrooms, so basically a very safe and healthy event as dancing goes. The only downside is that free parking can be difficult, so be prepared for a little walk. Even if you don’t dance the music, the people and the scenery is all entertaining. If you bet at all bored you can hike, roller blade, or drink beer near by. All in all this event is worth like $30. but it is free and open to all. 🙂

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO