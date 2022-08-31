Read full article on original website
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
Hurricane Katrina evacuee still calls East Texas home 17 years later
TYLER, Texas — It's been 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans. It changed the lives of some 250,000 people who were evacuated and those that stayed behind. East Texas also felt an impact, with many people coming here to seek shelter. A New Orleans native...
Flash flood warning until 6pm
Heavy water laden thunderstorms are working their way through the region. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans, Jefferson parishes.
theadvocate.com
City's first recorded hurricane was a monster. But it cleared the way for today's urban center.
The first gusts arrived on Sept. 10, 1722, jostling ships docked along the riverfront and growing steadier overnight. Around 9 a.m. next morning, “a great wind” came, wrote Adrien de Pauger, “followed an hour later by the most terrible tempest.”. It was New Orleans’ first hurricane, 300...
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violations
Louisiana Man Cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for Charter Guide Violation. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 31, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Lafayette, Louisiana man on August 27 for an alleged charter guide violation in Jefferson Parish. Agents cited Dylan Hargrave,...
WDSU
New Orleans announces utility assistance event
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
fox8live.com
‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence is this weekend. Here's what you should know.
Southern Decadence, the popular LGBTQ festival held annually in the French Quarter, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to come to New Orleans for the mega-party that’s sometimes called the “Gay Mardi Gras” over Labor Day weekend. This collection of stories shares what...
NOLA.com
‘A significant milestone’: New Orleans wins Biden's Build Back Better challenge for clean energy
New Orleans has been selected as one of the Biden administration’s “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” cities and will receive a hefty check to help boost the growing renewable energy sector, officials announced on Sept. 2. The federal government will give the city $50 million, with the...
WDSU
Central Grocery's muffulettas on sale across metro area as business recovers from Ida
NEW ORLEANS — An iconic New Orleans business is still on the road to recovery, but you can still get their famed food around the metro area. Central Grocery, the historic Italian market in the French Quarter, is selling its muffulettas at businesses and grocery stores across southeast Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, historian renowned for research into Louisiana slavery, dies at 93
Gwendolyn Midlo Hall, a New Orleans-born historian who revolutionized teaching about slavery in Louisiana by applying computer technology to information she unearthed in musty archives and courthouse records throughout the state, died Monday at her home in Guanajuato, Mexico. She was 93. Hall burrowed into paper records to research her...
WDSU
St. Tammany Parish offering sandbags ahead of forecasted Pearl River flood stage
St. Tammany Parish is offering free sandbags ahead of the forecasted Pearl River flooding that is forecasted to take place next week. The National Weather Service projections show that the Pearl River near Pearl River gauge will crest at 17 inches on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Sandbags will be available...
Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
Ground worker at New Orleans airport dies after hair becomes entangled in machinery
A ground worker at New Orleans’ airport died in an accident Tuesday when her hair became entangled in machinery while she was offloading an aircraft, officials said. Jermani Thompson was servicing a Frontier Airlines flight around 10 p.m. when the accident happened, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport said.
JPSO: Vehicle crashes into Jefferson home Saturday morning
Deputies did not say whether an investigation was opened to determine the cause of the crash.
fox8live.com
Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
iheart.com
New Orleans Nun Escapes Captors In Africa
A nun from New Orleans who was kidnapped five months ago while on a mission trip to West Africa has been found safe. The Clarion Herald says Sister Suellen Tennyson is now on her way back to the U.S. She was sleeping when men burst into the Burkina Faso convent,...
“Do you feel abused yet?” Newell Normand on Cantrell’s response to first-class travel expenses
“This is what you call stupid is, as stupid does. Instead of being transparent with multiple opportunities that she’s had with media to reveal what she has actually charged in a proactive way, she sits back and says nothing. Do you feel abused yet?”
Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport
The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
L'Observateur
Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
