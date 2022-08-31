ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Tropical Storm Danielle forms after record quiet stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in nearly two months a tropical system has developed in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Danielle has been named over the far North Atlantic and is expected to become the seasons first hurricane. The forecast track meanders Danielle over the open ocean before it slowly lift north and goes out to sea. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Danielle could become a strong Cat 1 or maybe even a Cat 2 hurricane by next week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Flash flood warning until 6pm

Heavy water laden thunderstorms are working their way through the region. This has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning for Orleans, Jefferson parishes.
JEFFERSON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

New Orleans announces utility assistance event

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has announced a utility assistance event to help renters at risk of having their water or electricity disconnected. The events will be held on Sept. 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Southern Decadence is this weekend. Here's what you should know.

Southern Decadence, the popular LGBTQ festival held annually in the French Quarter, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Thousands of people are expected to come to New Orleans for the mega-party that’s sometimes called the “Gay Mardi Gras” over Labor Day weekend. This collection of stories shares what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Atlantic Storm#Forecaster#National Hurricane Center#University Of Miami#Tropical Storm Colin#Colorado State University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGNO

Rising Pearl River floods St. Tammany subdivision

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After torrential rain in the East, the Pearl River continues to rise and is creeping into a St. Tammany Parish neighborhood. As drivers approach the intersection of Magnolia Drive and Sycamore Drive in the River Gardens subdivision in rural Slidell, the road disappears; it is under water, making the homes along […]
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.
SLIDELL, LA
iheart.com

New Orleans Nun Escapes Captors In Africa

A nun from New Orleans who was kidnapped five months ago while on a mission trip to West Africa has been found safe. The Clarion Herald says Sister Suellen Tennyson is now on her way back to the U.S. She was sleeping when men burst into the Burkina Faso convent,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi college community mourns death of graduate killed in ‘belt unloader’ accident at New Orleans airport

The Tougaloo College community is mourning the loss of one of its graduates who was killed in a workplace accident at the New Orleans International airport. NBC News reports that ground worker Jermani Thompson was helping offload an aircraft at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport when her hair became entangled with the machinery of a belt unloader. The accident reportedly happened at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
DESTREHAN, LA
NBC News

NBC News

455K+
Followers
54K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy