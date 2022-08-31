ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
County
Richland County, SC
Richland County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
wach.com

Two men in homeless camp discovery face additional burglary charges

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men face additional charges after Richland County deputies say they attempted to flee with a trailer full of stolen items from their homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 23, and Stephen Rhein, 45, face additional burglary charges after they attempted to flee their homeless camp...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Wanted auto-breaking suspect arrested, charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 31-year-old man accused of breaking into multiple cars in the City of Columbia, and Richland and Lexington Counties has been arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department. Members of the United States Marshal’s Service’s (USMS) Carolinas Regional Task Force which includes the Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Volunteers#Hotline#Richland County Sheriff
wach.com

Coroner identifies body discovered at USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC deputies rescue kittens from woods

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Police found man who walked away before receiving medical treatment

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department have located a man who was transported Tuesday night to Prisma Health Tuomey for an unknown condition. He walked away after midnight before receiving treatment. LOCAL FIRST | 'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wach.com

Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia wants to notify residents of a road closure on Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd. Officials say Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd will be closed until repairs are completed. WEATHER | Tracking the return of storms before Labor Day Weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia apartment fire leaves 11 people displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia apartment fire has left 11 people displaced, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos Friday morning. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Overnight Lane closure in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk closing due to maintenance

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 9. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms. Guests will not...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy