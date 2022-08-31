Read full article on original website
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
15-year-old charged for allegedly bringing gun to school
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A Spring Valley High School Student is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Friday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. LOCAL FIRST | Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect. The 15-year-old boy, whose...
Multiple arrests in Orangeburg County for drug seizures
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Orangeburg Sheriff's Office made multiple arrests through numerous drug seizure operations. Deputy Leroy Ravenell said “During these operations, we arrested three for drug charges,” the sheriff said, “Another operation to search for an attempted murder suspect resulted in a marijuana seizure.”
SLED investigating two on-campus deaths at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Update, 12:45 p.m. — State Law Enforcement Division agents were requested Friday to investigate two on-campus deaths at the University of South Carolina. Officials say the two incidents appear to be unrelated. No further details are available at this time as SLED investigates. __________________________
Police will conduct safety checkpoints in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department will be conducting safety checkpoints on Saturday, September 3, to ensure the safety of drivers. Other county police departments will also be assisting Lexington officers with the checkpoints. Officials say the checkpoints come as a response to collision incidents, citizen...
Two men in homeless camp discovery face additional burglary charges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Two men face additional charges after Richland County deputies say they attempted to flee with a trailer full of stolen items from their homeless camp. Christopher Leggett, 23, and Stephen Rhein, 45, face additional burglary charges after they attempted to flee their homeless camp...
Man sentenced to 46 years in prison for killing girlfriend in 2018
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Richland County jury has convicted and sentenced a man for a fatal shooting in 2018. On Wednesday, Michael Griffin was sentenced to 46 years in prison for the murder of his then-girlfriend Jerri Sigmon back in October, 2018, officials said. Officials say the guilty...
Lockout lifted at SC elementary school after police search for suspect
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Around 11:30 a.m. West Columbia Police informed East Point Academy to go on a lockout due to a suspect search in the area. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in Columbia. The school sent out a release saying the Elementary campus was under...
Wanted auto-breaking suspect arrested, charged
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 31-year-old man accused of breaking into multiple cars in the City of Columbia, and Richland and Lexington Counties has been arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department. Members of the United States Marshal’s Service’s (USMS) Carolinas Regional Task Force which includes the Columbia Police...
Coroner identifies body discovered at USC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the body discovered at the University of South Carolina Friday morning. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC. The coroner's office says they are working with SLED and...
Va. nurse practitioner files lawsuit, says CVS fired her for not providing abortion drugs
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A northern Virginia nurse practitioner filed a lawsuit against the CVS drugstore chain after she claims the company fired her for refusing to provide abortion-inducing pills to customers. Paige Casey filed a lawsuit in Prince William County Virginia Circuit Court against CVS MinuteClinic,...
SC deputies rescue kittens from woods
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some felines will be looking for new homes thanks to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. This past week, deputies saved a few kittens from the woods. The department believes the kittens will have a bright future in law enforcement.
Police found man who walked away before receiving medical treatment
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department have located a man who was transported Tuesday night to Prisma Health Tuomey for an unknown condition. He walked away after midnight before receiving treatment. LOCAL FIRST | 'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire.
Deputies investigating car break-ins at Columbia apartment complex
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins at an apartment complex in Columbia. Deputies were dispatched to 1800 Killian Lakes Drive Wednesday morning, August 31, where they found multiple vehicles that had been damaged. The vehicles had broken windows and...
'It's just horrible': Nearly a dozen people homeless after condos catch fire
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) -- Almost a dozen people are now homeless after a massive fire tore through condo apartments leaving behind physical and emotional damage for those people. Columbia fire crews tell WACH FOX News a fire broke out in a condo on the third floor in a building...
Vehicle crash causes power outage in Sumter county
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A vehicle struck a power pole in Sumter County which has left a portion of the city without power. The Sumter Police Department reports the vehicle crashed into a power pole at South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street. Both the South Carolina Highway Patrol...
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia wants to notify residents of a road closure on Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd. Officials say Fork Ave at St. Andrews Rd will be closed until repairs are completed. WEATHER | Tracking the return of storms before Labor Day Weekend.
Columbia apartment fire leaves 11 people displaced
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia apartment fire has left 11 people displaced, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Irmo Fire District responded to an apartment fire that broke out at Lexington Green Condos Friday morning. LOCAL FIRST | Public safety incident reported in...
Overnight Lane closure in Lexington
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department says to expect lane closures as Dominion Energy performs maintenance work. Officials say the inbound lane on Sunset Blvd./US-378 near Old Cherokee Road will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. and remain closed throughout the night. Lexington police advise the public to...
Downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk closing due to maintenance
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — The City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Friday, Sept. 9. The closure is for repairs to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms. Guests will not...
