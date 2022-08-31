ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
ClutchPoints

Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message

On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement

It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal

The Donovan Mitchell trade saga came to a close on Thursday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers wound up being the winners of the sweepstakes. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Cavaliers shipped off three players, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for the versatile scorer. The Knicks were heavily linked […] The post Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Breaking: The Jazz Have Reportedly Traded Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has reportedly been traded, and not to the New York Knicks. The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring the All-Star guard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Reports had linked the Cavs to Mitchell for some time, but the Knicks were regarded as the Utah Jazz's main potential partner. Wojnarowski says...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team

The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
The Ringer

Are the Knicks Better Off Without Donovan Mitchell?

OK, so maybe Leon Rose could’ve put together the best possible trade package for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, though, he didn’t. The Knicks president reportedly set a Monday night deadline for the Jazz to at long last agree to a deal that would send Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, to New York. Reports vary about what would’ve been heading back to Utah: some combination of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, two unprotected first-round picks, a top-five-protected future first (maybe coming via the Bucks), multiple second-round picks, and perhaps an unlimited-ride MetroCard. When that deadline came and went, Rose stepped back from the bargaining table, signed Barrett to a four-year, nine-figure contract extension, and sat tight, confident that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge wouldn’t find a more palatable deal in the weeks leading up to training camp.
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

