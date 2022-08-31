Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Knicks’ ‘poorly received’ move that may have impacted botched Donovan Mitchell trade with Jazz
To be fair to the New York Knicks, they did do everything they can to try and trade for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, however, their efforts proved futile after the Utah Jazz decided to accept a trade offer from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. A couple of ESPN’s NBA...
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message
On Thursday, the NBA world was rocked once again with the news that the Utah Jazz had traded All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. On Friday, Mitchell finally spoke out and addressed his former fans and the organization that he came up with. View this post on Instagram A post shared […] The post Donovan Mitchell breaks silence on Cavs trade, shares emotional message appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Collin Sexton reacts to being traded to the Jazz in Donovan Mitchell deal
Collin Sexton is off to the next chapter of his NBA career after getting traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster deal that also sent Donovan Mitchell to The Land on Thursday. While Sexton is busy saying his goodbyes to his friends and teammates in Cleveland, he is clearly all hyped up about landing with the Jazz.
Lakers News: The Donovan Mitchell Trade Response From A Certain Ex-Cavalier
The Lakers' best player is certainly paying attention to his old team...
RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement
It has been a rather tough offseason for Ben Simmons. After needing surgery to address his back injury, as well as going over the recent Brooklyn Nets drama, he now has some personal issues to deal with. According to a New York Post report, Simmons and fiancée Maya Jama have ended their engagement. While they […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Nets’ Ben Simmons, Maya Jama break off engagement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly pursuing former lottery pick as part of a 3-team trade with Knicks
The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in jumping into a possible trade between the New York Knicks and Utah
Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal
The Donovan Mitchell trade saga came to a close on Thursday, as the Cleveland Cavaliers wound up being the winners of the sweepstakes. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the Cavaliers shipped off three players, three unprotected first-round picks, and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for the versatile scorer. The Knicks were heavily linked […] The post Details of Knicks’ final trade offer for Donovan Mitchell before Cavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Cavs are going to be a powerhouse:' Fans react to blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a blockbuster trade on Thursday, as the team acquired All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. According to reports, the team traded Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two additional pick swaps for Mitchell. But the Cavaliers believe the cost...
Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal
The road to another NBA Finals appearance for the Boston Celtics just got a bit tougher, thanks to Danny Ainge. The post Danny Ainge Making Life Tougher for the Boston Celtics With Blockbuster Deal appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Love’s and Darius Garland’s immediate reactions to Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major splash on Thursday, as they acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Cleveland traded away guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell. The move is...
BREAKING: New York Knicks Star Reportedly "Wants A Change Of Scenery"
According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish "wants a change of scenery". Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
How the real Donovan Mitchell trade deal compares to this summer’s rumors
The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
New York Knicks reportedly ‘preferred not to sign RJ Barrett to contract extension’ but ‘had to do something’
It seems that the New York Knicks decision to give RJ Barrett a massive $120 million extension was a reactionary
NBA・
Breaking: The Jazz Have Reportedly Traded Donovan Mitchell
Donovan Mitchell has reportedly been traded, and not to the New York Knicks. The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring the All-Star guard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Reports had linked the Cavs to Mitchell for some time, but the Knicks were regarded as the Utah Jazz's main potential partner. Wojnarowski says...
Report: 1 Knicks player wants off team
The record playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” is coming to a grinding halt for one Knicks player. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Thursday that Knicks forward Cam Reddish would like a change of scenery from New York, having a desire for a larger role. Berman adds that the Los Angeles Lakers are one team with interest in acquiring the 23-year-old Reddish.
The Ringer
Are the Knicks Better Off Without Donovan Mitchell?
OK, so maybe Leon Rose could’ve put together the best possible trade package for Donovan Mitchell. In the end, though, he didn’t. The Knicks president reportedly set a Monday night deadline for the Jazz to at long last agree to a deal that would send Mitchell, a three-time All-Star, to New York. Reports vary about what would’ve been heading back to Utah: some combination of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, two unprotected first-round picks, a top-five-protected future first (maybe coming via the Bucks), multiple second-round picks, and perhaps an unlimited-ride MetroCard. When that deadline came and went, Rose stepped back from the bargaining table, signed Barrett to a four-year, nine-figure contract extension, and sat tight, confident that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge wouldn’t find a more palatable deal in the weeks leading up to training camp.
Knicks had awkward announcement as Donovan Mitchell trade news broke
The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was ultimately unsuccessful, but they remain masters at comedic timing, if nothing else. The Knicks’ summer-long pursuit of Mitchell officially ended in failure Thursday, as the Utah Jazz traded the guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers instead. That news broke on social media on Thursday afternoon, and it happened right as the Knicks made their own announcement.
Utah Jazz trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers
Utah Jazz All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported. The Cavaliers will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz in exchange, as well as Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.
