Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Racine man arrested after multiple-agency car chase

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after a car chase on a highway near Dane County, Iowa County Communications said. Iowa Co. officials were tipped off about the driver by neighboring counties saying that he was involved in a police pursuit when they spotted his vehicle on US Highway 18-151 going eastbound near Blue Mounds.
nbc15.com

137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When police officers walked into a downtown Madison bar Thursday night, they asked 143 people to prove they were 21 years old. Only six of them succeeded. With only around four percent of them being old enough to drink, that left 137 people facing underage alcohol...
wearegreenbay.com

Someone hanging wires across a Wisconsin bike path, police investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A police department in Wisconsin is investigating incidents where a wire cord is being strung across a bike path in a ‘dangerous manner’. The Madison Police Department is investigating an incident where a wire was strung across a commuter bike path. The first report came in around 2:10 p.m. on August 29.
nbc15.com

Suspect tried picking a fight before pulling a gun, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to pick a fight with multiple people before pulling out a gun. According to a Madison Police Department report, when officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Ave., near Windsor Park, they were told the 38-year-old man seemed to want to provoke a fight.
nbc15.com

MPD: Parents arrested in overdose death of 11-month-old baby

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby who died in 2021 were arrested Friday after an investigation determined that the child died of an overdose, Madison Police Department stated. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at...
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Nail Salon Doubles as Cocaine Manufacturer and Store

Just when you thought it was safe to "pick a color," now you can do that and pick up some booger sugar too! WKOW. "New York Nails" in Madison Wisconsin, actually ran two different businesses inside it's doors. But, if you were looking to get your nails done at this location anytime soon, you will need an alternative plan.
nbc15.com

Madison police cruiser struck during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A traffic stop on a Beltline exit took a dangerous turn early Wednesday morning when a Madison Police Dept. cruiser was struck by another passing driver. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. after an officer spotted someone allegedly going nearly 80 mph along the Beltline,...
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

More than 100 people cited for underage drinking at downtown bar in single night

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police cited more than 100 people for underage drinking at a single campus-area bar Thursday night. Of the 143 people officers contacted at the bar, only six of them were 21 or older, according to an incident report. A spokesperson for the department said the Madison Police Department’s Central District Community Policing Team made the citations...
nbc15.com

Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man whose body was recovered from Lake Mendota nearly two weeks ago. He was identified as Layne Hailu, and the Medical Examiner’s preliminary report found that the 22-year-old man had drowned. The...
cwbradio.com

Explosion at Juneau County Bar, One In Custody

According to a press release from the Juneau County's Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1:20 am Thursday morning the Lyndon Station Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire and explosion at Beagles Bar within the village of Lyndon Station. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was secured...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

63-year-old Janesville woman rescued from river

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — First responders were able to rescue a 63-year-old woman from the Rock River on Thursday. According to the Janesville Fire Department, authorities were called to the Centerway Bridge around 1:40 p.m., where the woman was seen clinging to a safety cable that spanned the river under the bridge. Janesville Police officers, […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for arson suspect

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are looking for an arson suspect that reportedly lit a car on fire Wed., August 24. It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Locust Street, according to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. A woman reported that her vehicle was on fire in front of her house. […]
nbc15.com

Taste of Madison celebrates its 40th year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 70 vendors brought their food, wine, and art products to share what the city and state of Wisconsin has to offer at the 40th annual Taste of Madison. Elmaro Vineyard co-owner and winemaker Laura Roessler was nearly speechless when describing how it felt to bring...
nbc15.com

Firefighters battler ‘heavy fire conditions’ at Beaver Dam home

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Heavy smoke poured from the back of Beaver Dam home late Thursday night as firefighters arrived to knock down the flames, the city’s fire department reported. They arrived at the two-story house, in the 500 block of W. Mackie Street, around 8:45 p.m., quickly...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit cocaine dealer sentenced to 9 years

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Eshawn Reed, 40, has been sentenced to spend 9 years in federal prison on charges of cocaine trafficking and weapons charges. According to the U.S. Justice Department, Reed distributed crack cocaine in the Janesville area on April 6th, July 19, and August 5, 2021, and then on August 10th, he possessed […]
BELOIT, WI

