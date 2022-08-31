Read full article on original website
2 Missouri women injured after ejected in SUV rollover crash
CALDWELL COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Libby K. Robinson, 40, Kingston, was eastbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of Cameron. The driver swerved to miss a slower...
Missouri man dies after wrong-way crash with a semi
LIVINGSTON COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Thursday in Livingston County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Michael B. Wiggins, 64, Chillicothe, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 36 five miles west of Chillicothe. The Outlander and...
Missouri man injured after semi trucks swerve to avoid crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Kevin R. Owens, 31, Belton, and a 1993 International semi driven by Ronald D. Sinnock, 70, Beardstown, Illinois, were southbound on Interstate 29 in the St. Joseph city limits.
Bishop LeBlond celebrates 50th and final year of Leblond Carnival
A long-lasting tradition in St. Joseph will celebrate its final year when the Bishop Leblond Carnival begins. The Leblond Carnival has taken over the parking lot of Bishop Leblond for 49 years and will celebrate its 50th year with this year’s carnival,. President of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy...
