Linton, IN

Linton man faces child molestation charges

By Zeke Torres
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child.

Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

According to online records, his pre-trial conference is set for December with a jury trial set for January.

Court documents state Taylor denied all allegations when questioned by authorities.

