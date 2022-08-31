Linton man faces child molestation charges
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greene County man is facing charges including child molestation and two counts of inappropriate communication with a child.
Mark E. Taylor, a 62-year-old from Linton made an initial court appearance o August 31, in Greene County Circuit Court, according to court documents.
According to online records, his pre-trial conference is set for December with a jury trial set for January.
Court documents state Taylor denied all allegations when questioned by authorities.
