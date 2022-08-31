Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
UH Project Imua students to launch rockets in back-to-back events
Get ready for launch! A team of seven students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is building an 10.5-foot custom rocket to launch in the annual ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for Student Satellites) competition in Black Rock, Nevada scheduled for September 12–15. Six members of the Project Imua Mission 11 team are also building their own rockets to launch in the XPRS (eXtreme Performance Rocket Ships) event September 16–18 to earn various National Association of Rocketry (NAR) certifications.
the university of hawai'i system
John A. Burns School of Medicine dean announces planned retirement
Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state's only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.
We Need To Encourage More People To Pursue Higher Education
Higher education and professional training are often out of reach for those less fortunate. The American Association of University Women Honolulu improves gender equity and economic security by offering local scholarships and grants to traditional and nontraditional female students. Earlier this year, AAUW Honolulu invited Jenny Delos Santos to share...
Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund
Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you're so affluent.
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiʻi high school counselors play key role in UH Mānoa recruitment
About 130 high school college/guidance counselors from across the state attended a September workshop hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Admissions. The counselors play a pivotal role in guiding local high school students on their higher education options including UH ʻs flagship campus, which is among the best universities in the nation and world.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH orders illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down, pay hefty fine
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has ordered an illegal care home in Pearl City to shut down and pay a hefty fine. The DOH issued the Notice of Violation and Order — NOVO — to Helen Ferrer, Millicents Ferrer, and TLC for the Elderly LLC, located at 1863 Hookupa St.
KITV.com
UPDATE | HECO restores power to Hawaii Kai residents after outage
Hawaiian Electric Company finally restored power around 4:00 p.m., after nearly 2,000 Hawaii Kai residents lost power mid-day Friday. The outage was reported around 12:46 p.m., with 1,865 people impacted, and was initially expected to be fully restored by 2:00 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it's Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
the university of hawai'i system
New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student
Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb's Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo's new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina's Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
How do cafes and restaurants in Hawaii keep afloat?
COVID hit businesses and restaurants hard and many were forced to shut down. So how are some of the newer restaurants staying afloat?
Hawaii could see 'avalanche of respiratory infections'
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
KITV.com
Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents
Many in the Ocean Pointe community are worried about getting priced out of their own homes over time...and that an influx of people will dramatically effect quality of life. Hawaii's largest wave pool development plans for Ewa Beach divides some residents. The world's biggest wave pool is set to be...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
Exclusive look at confiscated items at Hawaii's airports
From boomerangs, to hair combs that turn into knives, to a Las Vegas torch lighter that looks like a pack of cards, make sure not to bring these items in your carry-on bags. Chances are you'll never see them again.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sea level rise prompts city to plan future oceanfront developments more inland
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the sea level expected to rise about a foot over the next 30 years, the city wants to require future oceanfront developments to be built further in land. The plan could impact the construction of hundreds of homes planned along Oahu's coastline. "This is a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu Little League team shares experience of becoming world champs
HNN News Brief (Sept. 1, 2022) One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a crash on Kunia Road this morning. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 1, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
Some restaurants seeking exemptions to food ware ordinance
No more extensions, city officials said the food ware ordinance banning disposable foam and plastic take-out containers goes into effect next week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Oahu businesses gear up for city's restrictions on plastic food ware to go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Triple F Distributing in Pearl City has a range of takeout containers and it's getting ready for next Tuesday when the city's Disposable Food Ware Ordinance goes into into effect. It restricts the use of disposable single-use plastics. Ray Orozco, vice president of sales, shows...
The origins of the name Liliha
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
KITV.com
Illegal Pearl City adult care home ordered to shut down, operators fined $271,600
PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has ordered an adult care home in Pearl City to shut down for operating without a license. Its operators are also facing a hefty fine. DOH began investigating after receiving reports that the home, TLC for the Elderly LLC,...
