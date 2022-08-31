ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
the university of hawai'i system

UH Project Imua students to launch rockets in back-to-back events

Get ready for launch! A team of seven students and faculty from the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges is building an 10.5-foot custom rocket to launch in the annual ARLISS (A Rocket Launch for Student Satellites) competition in Black Rock, Nevada scheduled for September 12–15. Six members of the Project Imua Mission 11 team are also building their own rockets to launch in the XPRS (eXtreme Performance Rocket Ships) event September 16–18 to earn various National Association of Rocketry (NAR) certifications.
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

John A. Burns School of Medicine dean announces planned retirement

Jerris R. Hedges, MD will retire as dean of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) on March 1, 2023 after 15 years leading the state’s only medical school. Hedges made the announcement this morning in an email to JABSOM students, faculty and staff. Announcing his planned retirement in September 2022 gives UH leadership the opportunity to recruit his replacement in advance of the next LCME (Liaison Committee on Medical Education ) medical school accreditation cycle.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

We Need To Encourage More People To Pursue Higher Education

Higher education and professional training are often out of reach for those less fortunate. The American Association of University Women Honolulu improves gender equity and economic security by offering local scholarships and grants to traditional and nontraditional female students. Earlier this year, AAUW Honolulu invited Jenny Delos Santos to share...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: How to Make a Big Difference With Your $300 Refund

Many Hawaii residents will be starting out the first week of September with their Act 115 tax refunds, which will put as much as $300 back into their bank accounts. You might be obsessing right now over how much fuel, how many items in the grocery store, or how many bills an additional $300 can cover. Or, you might not even think $300 is a big deal at all, because you’re so affluent.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Pearl City, HI
Honolulu, HI
Education
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiʻi high school counselors play key role in UH Mānoa recruitment

About 130 high school college/guidance counselors from across the state attended a September workshop hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Office of Admissions. The counselors play a pivotal role in guiding local high school students on their higher education options including UH ʻs flagship campus, which is among the best universities in the nation and world.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

SHOPO leadership faces backlash over significant increase in stipends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Facing a backlash over their raises, police union leaders have decided to let officers vote on their pay levels. This comes after police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues. SHOPO held a special meeting at it’s Kalihi Kai headquarters Thursday night about the controversial...
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Private Cloud#Public Cloud#K12#College#Amazon Web Services#Aws Academy
the university of hawai'i system

New Zoo keiki meal named after award-winning Leeward CC culinary student

Leeward Community College culinary student Kaleb Molina can add having a dish named after him to his list of accolades. Kaleb’s Keiki Meal was unveiled at the grand opening of the Honolulu Zoo’s new Kapahulu Market on August 31, 2022. Molina’s Vegan Rigatoni Bolognese won the 7-Eleven healthy...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Amazon
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebration of life to be held for Tony Masamitsu, founder Tony Group

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family are remembering the life and legacy of Tony Masamitsu, the founder of Tony Group. Masamitsu died last month surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He and his wife opened the original Tony Honda in Japan. They moved their family to Hawaii...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy