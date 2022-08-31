Read full article on original website
Car versus bike accident in northwest Sedgwick County leaves man injured
It happened around 8:45 Saturday morning, west of the 109th Street North and 119th Street West intersection, 2 miles east of Bentley. The man was transported to a local hospital.
KAKE TV
Grass fire burns large swath of land near Leon
LEON, Kan. (KAKE) - A large grass fire near Leon has burned a large portion of land and made travel in the area difficult. The fire was called in at approximately 4:00 p.m. Several firefighters are currently on scene, protecting homes in the area and attempting to extinguish the blaze.
KWCH.com
Road closed in north Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 45th Street is closed in north Wichita due to a semi rollover. The crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2000 block of E. 45th Street, near Hydraulic and K-254. A photojournalist on the scene said the driver of the semi was able to walk away from...
Lightning hit 81 Speedway, but races can go on
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A racetrack north of Wichita is still trying to recover from last weekend’s lightning storm. However, 81 Speedway, 7700 N. Broadway, says it has found a way to keep Saturday’s scheduled races on track. Last Saturday night, after the races ended, a couple dozen people were still visiting at Tie-Rod Tavern […]
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
tsnews.com
Three Cheney residents perish in Kingman Co. crash
KINGMAN CO. – Three people died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Kingman County last Friday. All four people involved were from Cheney.The accident happened about 10 miles west of Cheney at the intersection of NE 10 Street and NE 100 Avenue. The area also is known as Midway.Justin Robert Martin, 21, Ashley J. Ashwill, 25, and Franklin Leroy “FL” Young, 89, all perished in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. They were...
WIBW
15-year-old arrested after 3 car pile-up sends 3 to Wichita hospitals
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita 15-year-old has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase following a hit and run and causing a 3-car pileup that sent three people to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31,...
KAKE TV
Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
Man hospitalized after truck plummets over edge of I-135 near 13th
The crash was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.
Update: Kansas truck crash claims life
SUMNER COUNTY (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol confirmed there was a fatality in Sumner County following a crash Tuesday at 4:50 p.m. According to the KHP, a 2019 Kenworth truck left the road and went into a west ditch. Once the trailer entered the ditch, the vehicle rolled before hitting a utility pole. Driver […]
Missing Wichita woman’s car found, but not her
The Wichita Police Department is trying to find a 39-year-old woman who was reported missing on Aug. 24. Police believe she may be in danger.
Volunteers needed four months later to clean up after destructive Andover KS tornado
Dozens of volunteers are needed.
Pickup crashes off I-135 near 13th
Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect breaking news updates from authorities. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pickup crashed off Interstate 135 near 13th Street North in Wichita around 4 p.m. Thursday. Southbound traffic lanes were affected for more than an hour, but they reopened as of 5:10 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol […]
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Sept. 1-2
The flowing information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:02 a.m. Chickasaw nation Lighthorse police confirmed warrants on Terry Cooper. At 3:25 a.m. a deputy transported three juveniles from Cleveland County to Kay County. At 10:29 a.m. Kildare School reported receiving a fraudulent email over the...
Wichita driver clocked going over twice the speed limit
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said some local drivers were going twice the speed limit on area highways in August. The WPD posted pictures of some of the high speeds shown on traffic officers’ radar devices. It says the drivers who were clocked at these high speeds were on Kellogg and on […]
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WIBW
Oklahoma man dies in South-Central Kansas semi-truck rollover crash
SUMNER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma man is dead after a semi-truck rollover in South-Central Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the 1200 block of S Caldwell Rd. in Sumner Co. with reports of a fatality crash.
Wichita man recorded teen in bathroom, police say
A Wichita man is in jail after police say he hid a recording device in a bathroom and recorded a juvenile.
KAKE TV
More than 100,000 Wichita drivers will have long detours every week for 14 months when Amidon Bridge closes
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A complete rebuild of one of the busiest bridges in Wichita will leave more than 100,000 people every single week with big detours. It's been getting people across the Arkansas river in west Wichita for decades. "I live so close without that bridge? How are you...
news9.com
2 Dead, 1 Injured After Head-On Crash Along Highway 20 Near Hominy
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say two people are dead and a third is injured after a head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. Crews were first called to the scene west of the Skiatook bridge near Wild Horse Creek Road in Hominy at around 6 a.m.
