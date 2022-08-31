KINGMAN CO. – Three people died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Kingman County last Friday. All four people involved were from Cheney.The accident happened about 10 miles west of Cheney at the intersection of NE 10 Street and NE 100 Avenue. The area also is known as Midway.Justin Robert Martin, 21, Ashley J. Ashwill, 25, and Franklin Leroy “FL” Young, 89, all perished in the crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. They were...

KINGMAN COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO