Read full article on original website
Related
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Labor Day watercraft ban in effect on Lake Austin
The ban went into effect at sunset Friday, Sept. 2.
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas
Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firefighternation.com
Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck
Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water
As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
New MetroRail Red Line directory highlights local businesses along route
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Young Chamber, Movability, and Transit Forward have released a directory of local coffee shops, restaurants, bars, and music venues located within a 15-minute walk of stations on CapMetro’s Red Line. "Not a lot of people know about those places," said Bill McCamley, Transit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin man boasts huge record collection
AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
Everyone In Texas Is Winning the Texas Lottery
In the last few months, headlines have appeared all through Texas with winners of various Texas lotteries. Today is no exception, as the lottery announces a Laredo resident has won 3 million dollars, making it seem like everyone is winning the Texas Lotteries!. DJ JP is a fan of writing...
20 Children From Texas Went Missing in August, Including 2 From Lubbock
Summer is supposed to be a joyful time for kids as they hang out with friends, go on vacations and, in August, start thinking about going back to school. But for too many kids and their families, August was turned upside down. Another month has passed, and sadly, more kids...
texasstandard.org
‘Trying to think outside the box’: Maxed-out animal shelters in Texas look to leaders, community for help
Since the pandemic started, animal shelters around the country have struggled with capacity, finding foster homes, a veterinarian shortage and getting animals adopted in a timely manner. As kennel space has filled up, shelters around the state of Texas have turned to awareness campaigns, adoption events and temporarily waived rehoming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kerlin BBQ food truck announces closure
The owners of the Kerlin BBQ food truck said they were permanently closing the business after being in operation for nine years in east Austin.
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Strong storms possible for some late Labor Day
Spotty storms are possible Labor Day, potentially impacting evening plans. Drier and hotter conditions gradually develop through the week. --Kristen Currie
More lawsuits filed in multi-injury Barton Springs Rd. crash, still no criminal charges
Two additional lawsuits were filed this week pertaining to the April 8 crash on Barton Springs Road that sent 9 people to the hospital.
Pflugerville man charged in string of Austin robberies
A Pflugerville man is accused of being involved in a string of summertime robberies at food trucks and a fireworks stand in Austin.
Stunning Field of Light exhibit to illuminate Austin's Wildflower Center
Opening night is September 9.
What are they? Group of green lights spotted hovering near Brushy Creek
Several people captured a strange formation of green lights Thursday night hovering and moving above the Brushy Creek area, prompting them to wonder whether they witnessed something otherworldly.
KVUE
Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
Awesome 98
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0