Texas State

KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
Mix 93.1

Watch Video of 5 Weird Lights in the Sky Above Round Rock, Texas

Its not unusual to hear about UFO sightings in Texas. You can do a simple Google search and find hundreds of stories talking about weird lights or shadowy creatures or a weird ship in the sky. This particular story took place last night (Thursday, September 1) in Round Rock, Texas as multiple people got video of five weird lights hovering in the sky then shooting off in almost perfect formation.
ROUND ROCK, TX
firefighternation.com

Pflugerville (TX) Fire Department Fabricates Custom Blocking Apparatus with Retired Truck

Travis County ESD No.2, also known as the Pflugerville Fire Department, has taken a retired fire truck and repurposed it into a blocking apparatus. The department decided it was time to get serious about adding greater protection for first responders at accident scenes, and with limited budget it decided to take a truck it was putting out of service and modify it for blocking use.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KXAN

DRIED UP: Texas cities in fear of running out of water

As the Western U.S. suffers under its worst drought in a millennium, the government of Texas, a state that faces its own unique set of dangers from extreme weather, is at last turning to deal with the threat that climate change poses to its long-term water supply.
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
AUSTIN, TX
KIXS FM 108

Everyone In Texas Is Winning the Texas Lottery

In the last few months, headlines have appeared all through Texas with winners of various Texas lotteries. Today is no exception, as the lottery announces a Laredo resident has won 3 million dollars, making it seem like everyone is winning the Texas Lotteries!. DJ JP is a fan of writing...
TEXAS STATE
texasstandard.org

‘Trying to think outside the box’: Maxed-out animal shelters in Texas look to leaders, community for help

Since the pandemic started, animal shelters around the country have struggled with capacity, finding foster homes, a veterinarian shortage and getting animals adopted in a timely manner. As kennel space has filled up, shelters around the state of Texas have turned to awareness campaigns, adoption events and temporarily waived rehoming...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Outward migration is trending upward in Austin, data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — For the past couple of years, it has seemed like everyone has been trying to move to Austin. But now, data shows we're starting to see more people moving out of the city. The latest migration report from Rent.com shows Austin is the fourth leading city...
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

