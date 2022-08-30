Read full article on original website
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces Sept. Promotions and Specials
L to R: Celebrity Chef Alicia Shevetone; Trio of CASBAR September Cocktails. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES SPECIALTY COCKTAILS, DISHES, GAMING. PROMOTIONS, MORE IN SEPT. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and promotions for September, which includes fall specials at Amina Spa and...
vegas24seven.com
September Happenings at The LINQ Promenade
The High Roller Lit Blue for Mesothelioma Awareness and Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month. (Photo Courtesy of The High Roller Observation Wheel) The LINQ Promenade, the entertainment, retail and dining district located at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, announces September happenings, including football season specials, National Pancake Day offerings, fall retail must-haves and more.
Mexican Steakhouse Concept J. Blanco to Open at UnCommons Next Year
The new concept from Ayya Hospitality Group promises “elevated Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails”
volumesandvoyages.com
Las Vegas Bucket List: 49 Best Things to do in Las Vegas
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. This Las Vegas bucket list will introduce you to all the best things to do in Sin City!
lasvegasmagazine.com
Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Las Vegas has down-home hospitality to spare
Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, who are better known as the parents of the Jonas Brothers, had one singular goal in mind in opening Nellie’s Southern Kitchen: To pay homage to Paul’s hometown of Belmont, N.C.—and his grandmother, after whom the restaurant is named. That...
KDWN
Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas
Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
nevadabusiness.com
The Largest Taco Festival in Nevada Is Looking for Organizations Interested in Participating on the “Dia de Los Muertos” Altar Contest and Mariachi Extravaganza
Las Vegas, NV –The biggest taco festival in Nevada is back and open to the public! With something for everyone; from mouth-watering tacos, exotic and classic cars to ignite your need for speed, lucha libre and even lively mariachi music to serenade the day! The Great Las Vegas Taco Fest, part of Project Taco; a Las Vegas’ premier event company rooted in culture and community involvement, is back for the sixth year.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Mexican Independence Day acts are ready to heat up Las Vegas
Mexico deeclaring its independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810, is a serious point of pride among the Hispanic community. If you need proof of that, just check out the slate of entertainment scheduled for this week. MGM Grand Garden Arena hosts one of the most successful Hispanic artists in...
‘Pine Dining’ proves popular at site of Mt. Charleston Lodge
Only rubble was left of the lodge but the Ellis family who owned it is putting together plans to rebuild. In the meantime, they have been offering a weekend dining event called "Pine Dining" for several weekends, even extending it into September. This weekend will be the final one. If you are interested, you can get tickets at this link.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Think you’ve got what it takes? Check out the food challenge at Sickie’s Garage in Las Vegas
Up for a food challenge? Head to Sickie’s Garage and check out the Victory Lap Challenge, a beast of a meal that will stretch the boundaries of every stomach. You’ll definitely want your camera ready when this meal arrives at your table—it starts with patty melts acting as the outer buns and a grilled cheese sandwich acting as the middle bun. In between all this, you’ll find more burger patties, pulled pork, bacon, two fried eggs, fried jalapeños, fried pickles and boneless chicken wings, all smothered with barbecue and sriracha sauces. Add fries and this all comes to—wait for it—861604more than 5 pounds of food.
thisis50.com
Upcoming Artist SVDANGER has been making waves in Las Vegas
‘Criminal’ captures SVDANGER’s motivation to grind harder till he’s exactly where he wants to be in life. Smooth bars about getting money, wooing fine women, and living a life of luxury drive SVDANGER’s unique vocals forward. The visual showcases scenes of the rapper flexing nice cars, diamond jewelry, around bright city lights and roads.
vegas24seven.com
The Neon Museum to hold 10th anniversary celebration at Siegfried & Roy’s private estate, Jungle Palace
The Neon Museum to hold 10th anniversary celebration at Siegfried & Roy’s private estate, Jungle Palace. Museum’s founding president, Barbara Molasky, to be honored. The Neon Museum will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of its current campus on Las Vegas Boulevard in historic downtown Las Vegas with a special evening celebration on Friday, Oct. 28, at Jungle Palace, the private estate of former Las Vegas illusionists Siegfried & Roy.
vegas24seven.com
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES RETURN OF WESTERN COUNTRY CLUB AT 2022 FESTIVAL
LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES RETURN OF WESTERN COUNTRY CLUB AT 2022 FESTIVAL. The country music paradise will feature live music, line dancing, bar games, and more. Life is Beautiful has announced the return of the Western Country Club at this year’s music and arts festival, taking place in Downtown Las Vegas September 16-18.
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Ristorante To Host Exclusive Terlan Wine Dinner, Thursday, Sept. 29
Collection at Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo Courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S RISTORANTE TO HOST EXCLUSIVE TERLAN WINE DINNER,. Ferraro’s invites guests to an exclusive five course dinner on Thursday, September 29 featuring wines from Terlan and expertly prepared, authentic Italian dishes crafted by Chef Mimmo Ferraro. Located in Northern Italy, Terlan is renowned across the globe for both its red and white wine varieties. In the region, wine production dates back to pre-Roman times thanks to the area’s fine climate.
vegas24seven.com
AREA15 Announces Immersive Experiences, Promotions for September 2022
AREA15’s Projection-Mapped Portal. (Photo Courtesy of AREA15/Bright Light Digital Art) AREA15 ANNOUNCES IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES, PROMOTIONS. AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, invites guests to enjoy an array of brand-new events, promotions and experiences this September. “O’Keeffe: One Hundred Flowers”. Date:...
1oaklasvegas.com
11 Best Restaurants in South Point Las Vegas 2022
South Point offers a lot, from free parking to award-winning restaurants like Steak ‘n shake and Michael’s Gourmet Room. The former South Coast Hotel & Casino has over 2,000 rooms and features popular attractions like The Spa and Equestrian Center. The culinary scene in the 15+-year-old hotel is...
Las Vegas named 4th rudest city in America
Las Vegas has been named the 4th rudest city in America in a national survey done by the website Preply.
vegas24seven.com
Rí Rá Las Vegas Celebrates Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day September 12-18
Rí Rá Las Vegas Celebrates Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with a Week-Long Celebration and Specialty Menu, Sept. 12-18 Ri Ra Las Vegas will donate 20 percent of proceeds from Ri Ra’s Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day specialty menu to raise critical funds for HELP of Southern Nevada.
tourcounsel.com
Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?
Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
news3lv.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate 25th birthday with cake giveaway, online contest
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Popular bakery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, is marking its milestone birthday with fun for all guests and fans of the cakes. On Thursday, September 1, the first 250 guests at each location will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
