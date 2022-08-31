ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Not such a Full House: John Stamos "trying not to cry" as son goes off to school for the first time

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
John Stamos posted an emotional picture to Instagram Wednesday, just as his 4-year-old son, Billy, was about to leave for his first day of school.

Stamos was pictured sitting on the steps in front of his young lookalike, who has apparently inherited his dad's flowing locks. The pair is wearing adorably matching white button-down shirts.

"One of us is starting his first day at school. And the other is doing everything in his power not to cry," the 59-year-old Big Shots and Full House star captioned the sweet photo.

Billy is Stamos' only child with his 36-year-old model/actress wife, Caitlin McHugh, who posted her own first day of school photo to the social media platform. McHugh also matched her son in a white button-down. "Nervousness and excitement all around," she captioned the picture, in which they admired Lilo, their small black mutt.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

