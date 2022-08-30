On this special episode of WGLT's Sound Ideas, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment that will be on your ballot this fall. The proposed amendment would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If passed, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right to collective bargaining. It comes as a new Gallup poll shows support for labor unions in the U.S. is at a 57-year high.

