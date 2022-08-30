Read full article on original website
wglt.org
McLean County rises to medium-level COVID as new omicron boosters await
McLean County is back to medium-level COVID-19 transmission after a rise in hospitalizations that comes as federal regulators approve a new vaccine that specifically targets the currently dominant variants. In communities with medium spread, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) encourages high-risk people to wear a mask in indoor public...
wglt.org
After 17 years at BCPA, most Illinois Symphony Orchestra concerts in Twin Cities moving to ISU
The Illinois Symphony Orchestra (ISO) will change venues this fall, moving several of its Twin City performances to Illinois State University’s Center for Performing Arts. By moving to its main concert series to ISU, the symphony leaves a long-standing relationship with the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA). The Illinois Symphony maintains dual homes in Bloomington-Normal and Springfield. In 2021, they formed a similar partnership with the music program at University of Illinois-Springfield.
wglt.org
First seasonal West Nile virus found in McLean County
McLean County has its first positive test for West Nile virus this year. The county health department said a dead bird tested positive for the virus in the 61705 area code west of Bloomington. The virus can cause brain inflammation and other serious symptoms. One man in the Chicago area...
wglt.org
WGLT's Sound Ideas - Thursday 9/1/22
On today's episode, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment, which will be on the ballot this fall in Illinois. You'll hear interviews with Adam Heenan, president of the Bloomington-Normal Trades and Labor Assembly; Mailee Smith, labor director for the Illinois Policy Institute; and state Sen. Jason Barickman from Bloomington-Normal.
wglt.org
Q&A: Union leader says Workers Right Amendment is 'once in a generation' opportunity for voters
On this special episode of WGLT's Sound Ideas, you'll learn all about the Workers Rights Amendment that will be on your ballot this fall. The proposed amendment would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If passed, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right to collective bargaining. It comes as a new Gallup poll shows support for labor unions in the U.S. is at a 57-year high.
wglt.org
Bloomington City Council candidate announces early for Ward 6
The November election campaign season has not peaked, yet a Bloomington City Council candidate has already announced a run for Ward 6 in the nonpartisan municipal consolidated election next April 4. Cody Hendricks is a history teacher in the Olympia School District. Hendricks said in a news release he previously...
wglt.org
Redbird boosters form collective to help ISU athletes score endorsement deals
Chad Mazanowski played basketball at Illinois State University 20 years ago. Now, he lives in Bloomington and sells medical supplies. He has stayed close to his alma mater. “I’ve always had a passion for Redbird athletics and always been looking for possible ways to be a part and help out in any way I can,” he said.
wglt.org
Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software
Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
wglt.org
Rep. Brady pledges electronic titles and liens if elected Secretary of State
Republican Secretary of State candidate Dan Brady says he'll eliminate the paperwork for filing titles and liens if elected in November. The Bloomington state representative said during a Thursday news conference that 24 other states have gone to an electronic lien and title system. “We need to make the process...
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
wglt.org
What the hot housing market could mean for your home's assessed value — and tax bill
McLean County’s new supervisor of assessments says the hot housing market means more people might have questions about how their homes are being assessed this year. Tim Jorczak has been on the job about six months. He stepped into the position at a wild time in the McLean County housing market, where new demand from Rivian employees and others are piling into a community that’s historically been buoyed by State Farm, Country Financial, and Illinois State University employees. That’s driven property values up.
