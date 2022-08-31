Read full article on original website
Ray of Light Farm to Hold Fundraiser on October 1st
(September 6, 2022) —On Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., Ray of Light Farm will hold its annual silent action fundraiser. There will be food and fun at the farm (232 Town Street, East Haddam) with a silent auction, a live auction, an online auction and a kids auction, as well as live music by Center Line, food by Slice of New Haven, and a donation bar. Join us as we bring back the fun of a live, in-person gathering!
Join CROP Walk to End Hunger October 2nd in Killingworth
(September 6, 2022) —The Haddam-Killingworth CROP Walk to end hunger will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Chatfield Hollow State Park on Route 80 in Killingworth, starting at 12:00 Noon. 75% of what we raise goes to relieve hunger internationally, 25% will stay local, going to Haddam Food Pantry, Killingworth Helping Hands food pantry, and the Back Pack Program. Please walk with us if you can, or donate if you cannot. Go to CROPhungerwalk.org, or Haddam Killingworth CROP Walk.
HKYFS Names New Prevention Program Coordinator
Submitted by Laura Shipman, HK Youth & Family Services. (September 6, 2022) —Michael Tingley is the new Prevention Program Coordinator at Youth & Family Services of Haddam-Killingworth. Previously, he was the Prevention Specialist at Connecticut Clearinghouse, a program of the Connecticut Center for Prevention, Wellness and Recovery at Wheeler Clinic. He worked closely with statewide prevention leaders to implement a broad spectrum of strategies to address the prevention and health promotion needs of communities within the state. He currently serves on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)/Farmington Valley. Tingley earned his BS in Marketing/Communications at Emerson College, minoring in health communications. In 2017, he earned his Master’s degree in Public Health at the University of Connecticut. A native of Enfield, Tingley has spent time living in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. He currently resides in Simsbury. He will begin his new position at HKYFS on September 19, 2022.
When Will Beaver Meadow Road Be Open Again?
(September 6, 2022) —Why has it taken so long to re-open Beaver Meadow Road?. Beaver Meadow Road, which has been closed since the end of April, is the main artery for traffic between Route 154 and Route 81. Many people who have children in the HK Intermediate School or the HK Middle school must take the detour, and nothing seems to be happening on this culvert project. I contacted Chris Corsa, who is the Assistant Director of Haddam’s Public Works Department, to learn about when we might expect this road to re-open.
