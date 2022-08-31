Submitted by Laura Shipman, HK Youth & Family Services. (September 6, 2022) —Michael Tingley is the new Prevention Program Coordinator at Youth & Family Services of Haddam-Killingworth. Previously, he was the Prevention Specialist at Connecticut Clearinghouse, a program of the Connecticut Center for Prevention, Wellness and Recovery at Wheeler Clinic. He worked closely with statewide prevention leaders to implement a broad spectrum of strategies to address the prevention and health promotion needs of communities within the state. He currently serves on the board of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)/Farmington Valley. Tingley earned his BS in Marketing/Communications at Emerson College, minoring in health communications. In 2017, he earned his Master’s degree in Public Health at the University of Connecticut. A native of Enfield, Tingley has spent time living in Boston, Los Angeles and Chicago. He currently resides in Simsbury. He will begin his new position at HKYFS on September 19, 2022.

HADDAM, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO