Gamespot

Villainess: Reloaded! Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons #5 - Volume 5

Now that otome game villainess Astrid Sophie von Oldenburg has charming imperial prince Friedrich head over heels for her, what’s her next move? To shove him off onto the heroine, of course! Boys who’ll bring the wrath of the empire down upon her family aren’t really her type. Thankfully, she knows just the spell to redirect his affections, and maybe she can even use it to clear a few mines too... Ultimately, however, the heart wants what it wants, so Astrid still needs a backup plan to overthrow the empire; naturally, hers is an arsenal of advanced military hardware. She’s been looking for a good excuse to test her weapons, so what better target than a century-old fire dragon razing a local village? Astrid’s bringing out the big guns and making Swiss cheese of her bad end in this final volume of the Villainess: Reloaded! manga.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Find Evidence That The Maya Turned Their Rulers’ Remains Into Rubber Balls For The Game Of Pelota

The ancient game of pelota was a deeply meaningful tradition to Mesoamerican cultures and was intimately linked to life, death, and the gods. Archaeologists studying the ruins of a Maya Sun Temple at the Toniná archaeological site in southern Mexico recently discovered 400 urns filled with a combination of human ashes, coal, rubber, and plant roots in an underground crypt beneath the temple.
Gamespot

Amazing Fantasy #1000 - Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power...

Just Some Guy; Sinister 60th; Spider-Man vs. Conspirition; The Kid's Got a Good Eye; In the Flesh; Slaves of the Witch-Queen; You Get It; With Great Power... last edited by ndkfjdklafjdkl on 09/01/22 09:28PM View full history. The comic that brought you SPIDER-MAN hits issue #1000! We're going big to...
Gamespot

Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power - Who Is The Stranger? An Investigation

Prime Video's Lord Of The Rings TV show's most mysterious character got some screen time last night. Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV show is here, and, based on its two episode premiere, it's swinging for the fences. After two solid hours, we got to meet a whole fleet of characters both new and familiar to Middle-earth. There were Elves, Harfoots, Dwarves, sea monsters, flashbacks to time immemorial--you name it. There was also, unsurprisingly, the explosive introduction of a character known only as The Stranger.
Polygon

Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore

Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Gamespot

The Vampires

Gamespot

Red Sonja #12

The demon Xamul is free at last, and the High Priestess of the cult is determined to harness her power. And in this final chapter, Red Sonja prepares to face the last battle for Sitha's life!
