Sisters, OR

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)

It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Black bear spotted in Powell Butte

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
Sisters, OR
Oregon State
Oregon Society
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
kptv.com

Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
Dave Hause
Alasdair Fraser
Beth Wood
Jeffrey Foucault
centraloregondaily.com

Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville

Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife

Bend police released new details late Tuesday afternoon on Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, including that more than 100 shots were fired by the gunman and that a heroic store employee went after the shooter with a produce knife to stop him, and was then shot and killed. The post Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Trailer causes rollover on Highway 26

A Chevy pickup towing another vehicle lost control rolling over, causing injuriesAt approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 30 a Chevy pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 26 five miles south of Madras lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. The driving vehicle flipped on the side of the road, and the U-Haul trailer carrying a GMC truck landed on top of the Chevy. At the scene, Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded, taking two adults and one child from the vehicle. They received minor injuries and were all conscious after firefighters helped them exit the overturned vehicle, the ambulance transported those involved to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded, directing traffic, which was constricted to one lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother

Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

