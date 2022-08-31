Read full article on original website
13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)
It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
Portland museum lands historic train, plans to give rides soon
The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation has acquired a 102-year-old steam engine from the Oregon Historical Society, which it hopes to use for future train rides between its museum in Southeast Portland and Oaks Amusement Park.
Oregon Bowhunter Tags an Old Warrior Muley Buck on Opening Weekend
A bowhunter in central Oregon tagged a mule deer buck on opening weekend that he’d been chasing for going on four years. The buck that Arnold Fox nicknamed “One Eye Willy” was blind in one eye, walked with a limp, and had smooth, worn-out teeth that were ground down almost to his gums.
Black bear spotted in Powell Butte
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- It was a typical Wednesday night for the McClearys on NW Larch Spur Court in Redmond -- until a car crashed into the corner of their home, just feet away. It was a frightening occurrence where they saw the wall come down in front of them and the TV fall down. The The post Redmond residents get quite a scare during dinner, when a car smashes into their house appeared first on KTVZ.
Lane Co. Cedar Creek Fire ‘go now’ evacuations extended
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Office announced new Level Three, “Go Now” Cedar Creek Fire evacuations for the East Waldo area on Saturday afternoon. The Level Three notice has been expanded to include the Shadow Bay Campground and the area to the southwest...
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
▶️ Man killed in Bend Safeway shooting had own chair at local convenience store
Glenn Bennett was one of the two people killed in Sunday’s shooting at the Safeway on Bend’s east side. We learned Tuesday that he was a frequent customer at the Expressway Market and Deli convenience store at SE 15th Street and Reed Market Rd. So frequent, in fact, that he had his own chair.
Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts
– Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed. The post Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts appeared first on KTVZ.
Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out
Numerous firefighters from several agencies, including a structure-protection task force, rushed to tackle a new wildfire that broke out Wednesday afternoon off Southwest Obsidian Avenue west of Redmond. The post Wildfire breaks out west of Redmond, off Obsidian Avenue; regional task force called out appeared first on KTVZ.
Evacuations dropped to Level 1 for 70-acre Cowboy Fire near Prineville
Evacuations were dropped to Level 1 “Get Ready” for a wildfire burning near Prineville late Friday, hours after mandatory evacuations were issued. The Cowboy Fire was about 70 acres as of Friday night, according to Central Oregon Fire Information. It’s burning grass and brush near Juniper Canyon south...
New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville races across 60 acres; major air, ground attack underway
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews fought on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 60 plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830, later named...
New wildfire breaks out in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville; numerous crews, task force headed to scene
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, were headed to a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830 was reported by lookouts around 3:30 p.m. in...
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife
Bend police released new details late Tuesday afternoon on Sunday night's shooting at the Eastside Safeway, including that more than 100 shots were fired by the gunman and that a heroic store employee went after the shooter with a produce knife to stop him, and was then shot and killed. The post Bend PD release new info on Safeway shooting: Over 100 shots fired; hero went after gunman with produce knife appeared first on KTVZ.
Trailer causes rollover on Highway 26
A Chevy pickup towing another vehicle lost control rolling over, causing injuriesAt approximately 2:30 p.m. on August 30 a Chevy pickup truck travelling eastbound on Highway 26 five miles south of Madras lost control of the vehicle, causing it to flip. The driving vehicle flipped on the side of the road, and the U-Haul trailer carrying a GMC truck landed on top of the Chevy. At the scene, Jefferson County Fire & EMS responded, taking two adults and one child from the vehicle. They received minor injuries and were all conscious after firefighters helped them exit the overturned vehicle, the ambulance transported those involved to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police also responded, directing traffic, which was constricted to one lane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
