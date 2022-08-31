Read full article on original website
Related
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)
It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
Cedar Creek Fire closes parts of Deschutes forest
Parts of the Deschutes National Forest are temporarily closed because of the Cedar Creek Fire, burning a large area about 25 miles west of La Pine.
centraloregondaily.com
Black bear spotted in Powell Butte
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know
Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
Black bear sighting in Powell Butte area prompts Crook County deputies’ advice to residents
Crook County sheriff’s deputies are advising Powell Butte-area residents to take proper precautions with their animals and garbage after a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. The post Black bear sighting in Powell Butte area prompts Crook County deputies’ advice to residents appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I got this’: Remembering the famed ‘Prineville Wheelie’ 40 years later
“Your attitude, it’s going to make all the difference in the world.”. “I wanted to go down that hill and I knew I could do it.”. Maybe a little bit of both. Whatever you want to call it, Pat Simpson pulled it off 40 years ago on Highway 126 west of Prineville. But before we get what “it” was, we have to learn more about the man.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting
Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Editorial: A tragedy in Bend and the last line of defense
No laws kept 20-year-old Ethan B. Miller from buying the AR-15 he used in last Sunday’s shootings at a Safeway store in Bend. No parent, counselor or other adult intervened to thwart Miller’s plans to kill. As best as officials have been able to tell from surveillance video,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cowboy Fire 9 miles SE of Prineville forces evacuations in Crook County
A fire roared to life southeast of Prineville Friday afternoon and forced evacuations of dozens of homes near Prineville Reservoir. The Cowboy Fire grew quickly and threatened numerous homes in the Juniper Canyon area. The fire was first reported about 3 pm Friday afternoon. It grew quickly to about 40...
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters. The post Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
New wildfire in Juniper Canyon SE of Prineville races across 60 acres; major air, ground attack underway
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Numerous fire crews fought on the ground and in the air, along with a structure-protection task force, to stop a new wildfire that broke out Friday afternoon and raced across 60 plus acres in Juniper Canyon southeast of Prineville, officials said. Incident 830, later named...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts
– Lifeguards performed life-saving efforts on a young boy who nearly drowned at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic and Recreation Center (SHARC) pool Sunday afternoon, police confirmed. The post Sunriver police report boy’s near-drowning at Sunriver’s SHARC pool; lifeguards perform lifesaving efforts appeared first on KTVZ.
Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
St. Vincent’s Place, Bend homeless village, expects to open soon after months of delays
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother
Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0