Bend, OR

birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Redmond, OR (with Photos & Free Maps)

It may not be as well-known as Portland, but Oregon’s central city of Redmond is full of culinary treasures that cater to any appetite. Foodies can easily find a restaurant that’ll become a new favorite with a wealth of restaurants that accommodate various budgets and preferences. Keep reading to learn all about the 13 Best Restaurants in Redmond.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Black bear spotted in Powell Butte

The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is warning people Powell Butte residents of a black bear sighting in the Red Cloud area. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office asked residents to be mindful of their garbage cans and their animals. They’re also advising people to leave wildlife alone and do not approach bears.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon: Here’s what to know

Harvesters are gearing up for the start of the Matsutake mushroom season in Oregon. Starting Tuesday, commercial harvesters — those looking to get mushrooms for resale — can pick on the Deschutes, Fremont-Winema, Umpqua and Willamette national forests. Permits cost $200 for the 62-day season, $100 for a...
OREGON STATE
Bend, OR
Entertainment
City
Bend, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
City
Green, OR
State
Oregon State
KTVL

Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Police increase presence at Bend-La Pine schools in wake of Safeway shooting

Bend Police are upping security through Bend-La Pine schools following last Sunday’s deadly shooting at a Bend Safeway. “I feel like I didn’t want to take my kids to school,” Reno Nelson said, a parent of a child attending a Bend- La Pine school this fall. “Somebody needs to be armed in case some vigilante comes in and wants to try to take lives.”
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A man lauded as a hero for confronting a shooter inside an Oregon grocery store Sunday was convicted of child sex crimes while in the Army decades ago. Donald Surrett, Jr. died while trying to stop 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller’s shooting rampage. Police said Surrett’s decision cost him his life but The post Man hailed as Safeway shooting hero had criminal past appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother

Federal investigators' initial report sheds some new light on an August 15 small plane crash that killed a Bend firefighter and his twin brother just after they took off from an airport near Yellow Pine, Idaho. But fuller answers as to what happened -- and why -- could be months or even a year out, they said. The post Federal investigators issue first report on Idaho plane crash that killed Bend firefighter, twin brother appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

