Wellington, CO

94.3 The X

This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Brett Benson

Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
94.3 The X

Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home

The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
94.3 The X

New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space

A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus

Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

High School Student to Sell Cookies for Kids with Cancer in Loveland

The Galaxy Cookies Fundraiser to benefit Cookies for Kids Cancer is happening September 4 and 5 from 10am-2pm at 4195 Lyric Falls Court in Loveland, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" got the down-low of what to expect from the baker herself, Daniela Ortiz, her mom, Jill Bernadino and the Cookies for Kids Cancer Executive Director Gretchen Holt-Witt.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers

Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?

It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September

It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10

Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland

When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins

We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
FORT COLLINS, CO
94.3 The X

WOOF WOOF: Dog Day at Scheels is This Saturday

Sporting good mega store, Scheels, is holding its second annual Dog Day event on Saturday, August 27 in Johnstown. If you are looking for a reason to get your pup out of the house on Saturday, I couldn't think of a better event go to to. Scheels will be offering...
JOHNSTOWN, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

