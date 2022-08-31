Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Related
Gigantic Snapping Turtle Rescued From Under a Car in Fort Collins
There are turtles in Colorado. Then there are gigantic turtles in Colorado. However, the latter of the two is not all that common to see on a regular basis. When we came across a video of a snapping turtle being rescued on Facebook, I actually said aloud "that is one big turtle".
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Brett Benson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
Massive Moth Mistaken For a Bird Rescued From Fort Collins Home
The Northern Colorado Wildlife Center plays an important part in the local community, coming to the rescue of animals both big and small whenever they are in need. Recently, an elderly Fort Collins resident reached out to the NCWC team after she thought a hummingbird was stuck in her house. She was unable to get the flying creature out due to the home's high ceilings.
Help Santa Cops of Larimer County Find a New Home
Santa Cops of Larimer County is in search of a new home, and they want your help. Previously located at the Outlets in Loveland, Santa Cops had 5,300 square feet for their vast inventory. However, since the Outlets at Loveland closed, they have been in search of a new space.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Car Wash in Loveland Taking Over Longtime Restaurant Space
A lot of Lovelanders will be saying, "Why didn't they just keep the car wash that was next door?" Along Highway 34 in Loveland, a spot will go from food, to suds. The last thing anybody wants to see, especially at a prime location in Loveland, is for a space to sit empty. It looks like, soon, that will no longer be the case with this spot. A spot that has been the location of only two restaurants over the last 50 years.
Reddit Thinks It Knows Why People in Boulder Love Subarus
Colorado is full of unique towns and cities, all with their own individual flair. However, one seems to stick out above the rest: Boulder. The city is full of beautiful landmarks and recreational opportunities, but you can't deny that it's also a little quirky — there's a reason it's known as The People's Republic.
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
High School Student to Sell Cookies for Kids with Cancer in Loveland
The Galaxy Cookies Fundraiser to benefit Cookies for Kids Cancer is happening September 4 and 5 from 10am-2pm at 4195 Lyric Falls Court in Loveland, Colorado. "Tuned In to NoCo" got the down-low of what to expect from the baker herself, Daniela Ortiz, her mom, Jill Bernadino and the Cookies for Kids Cancer Executive Director Gretchen Holt-Witt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Collins Man Posts Free Couch on Facebook in a Hilarious Way
At one time or another, you will have an item in your life that you want to just get rid of. It also could be that your significant other hates that item and wants it gone too, or you may be sleeping on the couch. One Fort Collins man won't...
This Northern Colorado City Allegedly Has the Worst Drivers
Earlier this year, a new study revealed that Colorado is the seventh-worst state to drive in. So, this got me thinking: which Northern Colorado city has the worst drivers?. With road rage growing across the Centennial State, I knew this question would open a can of worms. Still, against my better judgment, I decided to ask the Internet.
What Are These Giant “Muffler Men” That Colorado Only Has 2 Of?
It can be unnerving to be driving along in Colorado and see a giant colorful statue of a man on the side of the road. These two guys are old, but they still have style. There are many roadside attractions in Colorado, and these two guys should definitely be on your list. The best part is that both of them are north of I-70, making it pretty easy to check them both out in an afternoon.
Loveland Hot Spot Will Close for Nearly Three Weeks in September
It's one of the hottest places in Loveland to hang out and have a fun time; but due to an incident earlier in the year, they'll be closed for most of September. Downtown Loveland will be a little quieter for 20 days in September of 2022, as that will be the timeframe that one of the town's favorite places, won't be open. In addition, the spot has already begun making changes to operations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coming Soon: $3 Movies Set For Colorado For National Cinema Day
These days, anytime you can find a good deal, you take it and I think this qualifies as a pretty sweet deal especially considering how pricey going out to a movie can be. National Cinema Day is set to hit the great state of Colorado on Labor Day Weekend, Saturday Sept 3.
New, Healthy Restaurant to Open in Fort Collins on September 10
Last month, the popular restaurant chain CRISP & GREEN announced plans for a Fort Collins location. Now, it's almost here. According to a press release from Proof* PR, the healthy, fast-casual eatery will make its Choice City debut at 3581 E. Harmony Road on September 10. While CRISP & GREEN is famous for smoothies, salads, grain bowls, and more, it's also known for community involvement.
A Cow Is One of the Best Things to Come to Downtown Loveland
When it comes to art, Loveland does seem to have that covered; mostly with sculptures. But this mural of a cow has captured the hearts of Downtown. There's been a lot of development in the Downtown Loveland area over the last few years. Comet Chicken has come to town, a new brewery/restaurant has opened, and Tom Davis Saloon is rocking the corner of 5th and Cleveland. It's in this area that this new cow 'grazes.'
Cozy Lyons Log Cabin For Sale Offers Peaceful Riverside Living
A log cabin in Lyons, Colorado recently hit the market, giving someone new the chance to purchase this peaceful riverside property. This cabin on the water would make for both a great getaway and a permanent home.
25 Reasons Why Residents Love Living in Fort Collins
We might be biased, but we think that Fort Collins is pretty awesome — seriously, we had a hard time finding "bad" things to say about it. Still, it never hurts to reflect on the reasons why we love living in the Choice City. In fact, according to mindful.org, taking the time for gratitude actually improves our physical and mental health.
Chamber Member Spotlight: Find Relaxation & Recovery at City Sweats
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. You've probably heard the expression "sweat it out." Now, you can try it for yourself. City Sweats is an infrared sauna, studio, and spa in Fort Collins that uses chromotherapy, sauna wraps, and more...
3 of the Best Reasons to See ‘Jaws’ in Fort Collins For Only $3 on September 3
Forget that you can see the movie for only $3 on September 3, 2022, National Cinema Day. Sure, that's a good reason, but we have a short, awesome list, that'll put you in a seat, for sure. Steven Spielberg released one of the best horror/thrillers to hit the big screen...
WOOF WOOF: Dog Day at Scheels is This Saturday
Sporting good mega store, Scheels, is holding its second annual Dog Day event on Saturday, August 27 in Johnstown. If you are looking for a reason to get your pup out of the house on Saturday, I couldn't think of a better event go to to. Scheels will be offering...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0