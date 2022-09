Ivision Five Juggernaut Norwayne Powers Over Fliers for a 23-13 Victory!. Mammoth, they were! Disciplined and well coached with power backs behind a very strong line on both sides of the ball. Seasoned quarterback now in his senior year! Norwayne, now 2-1, looks to have a deep playoff in their 2022 football picture.

CRESTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO