Cleveland, OH

fliernation.org

Boys Varsity Football falls to Norwayne 23 – 13

Ivision Five Juggernaut Norwayne Powers Over Fliers for a 23-13 Victory!. Mammoth, they were! Disciplined and well coached with power backs behind a very strong line on both sides of the ball. Seasoned quarterback now in his senior year! Norwayne, now 2-1, looks to have a deep playoff in their 2022 football picture.
CRESTON, OH
Elyria, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lorain football team will have a game with Elyria High School on September 03, 2022, 10:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Elyria .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
ELYRIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1

Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC Sports

No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child

Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
CLEVELAND, OH

