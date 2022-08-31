Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
fliernation.org
Boys Varsity Football falls to Norwayne 23 – 13
Ivision Five Juggernaut Norwayne Powers Over Fliers for a 23-13 Victory!. Mammoth, they were! Disciplined and well coached with power backs behind a very strong line on both sides of the ball. Seasoned quarterback now in his senior year! Norwayne, now 2-1, looks to have a deep playoff in their 2022 football picture.
Week 3 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 3 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Ja’Marrion Banks, Lutheran West: The Longhorns bounced back from their shutout...
Cleveland Heights claws back vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Heights didn’t hold a lead until the final 29 seconds, when Darreon Fair fell into the end zone on a 2-point conversion Saturday night for a 22-21 win against Benedictine. The play capped a final comeback by the Tigers (3-0), who are 12th in...
Guardians Farm Report: 18-Year-Old Top Young Shortstop Prospect Genao Plates Winning Run In Lynchburg Comeback Win
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No fans allowed: Gates kept locked for Collinwood vs. Shaw high school football game amid 'high tensions'
CLEVELAND — Friday night lights were dimmed for some east side students and parents after the decision that no spectators were allowed at the Collinwood-East Cleveland Shaw high school football game. The closest you could get to the football field was the touch of a chain-link fence. Parents, students...
Elyria, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lorain football team will have a game with Elyria High School on September 03, 2022, 10:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!. #Elyria .contest-details { position: relative; /* margin: 5px 100px 20px; */ display: block; text-align: center; } .team-info { width: 40%; padding: 0px 0px 0; display: inline-block; vertical-align: top; box-sizing: border-box; } .image-placeholder { background-color: rgba(0,0,0,0.0); display: flex; height: 100; margin: 5px; width: 100; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; }
No spectators allowed at Collinwood-East Cleveland football game
According to the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, spectators won't be allowed to attend the game between Collinwood High School and East Cleveland Shaw High School.
Week 3 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 3 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Glenville football overcomes early mistake for 27-21 win over Avon
“I think we showed we can play with the best”
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State thriller in Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit was in Columbus for Week 1 as part of the broadcast team covering the Notre Dame vs. Ohio State matchup to open the season. The top-5 battle lived up to the hype and was dramatic deep into the fourth quarter. Despite entering the game as a 17-point underdog, Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish squad went toe-to-toe with the Buckeyes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A Child
Poet Gale HendersonCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Is poetry lyrical, epic or rhythmic? Is poetry a broad skill or a learned talent? Whatever poetry may or may not be, it's a respected art - literature that can inspire, stimulate the minds and motivate people to get up and do something. According to literary terms.net, poetry is a type of literature based on the interplay of words and rhythm. It often employs rhymesand meters. In poetry, words flow together to form sounds, images, and ideas that might be too complex or abstract to describe directly. Poetry is a skill few people have mastered, and many artists earn to develop.
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes
The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
Cleveland schools could have chosen a better namesake than Stephanie Tubbs Jones to replace slaveowner Patrick Henry on school façade: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I drove to the building the other day to see the change. I could have walked there, because I live blocks from the old Patrick Henry Junior High School, which I attended in my adolescence. Several generations of Glenville residents went there too, and memories of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika has a big announcement!
The FOX 8 family is soon growing by one.
cleveland19.com
Several injured in car crash at West 65th and Clark Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a car struck a telephone pole at West 65th and Clark Avenue Saturday afternoon. The single car crash happened around 4:50 pm. Four people were taken to MetroHealth Hospital two were in critical condition and two others in...
5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area
Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
Comments / 0