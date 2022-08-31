Read full article on original website
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
Men found living in Birmingham shop's storeroom
Two illegal workers have been arrested and detained after they were found living in a shop's storeroom. The men were discovered at Select Xpress, in Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 March and have been held by the Home Office for overstaying their visas. A subsequent investigation of the same store...
Tribute to 'infinitely loved' soldier killed in crash
The family of a man killed in a crash on the A30 near Salisbury have paid tribute to their "infinitely loved" son, brother, friend and soldier. William Beal, 21, died after his vehicle left the carriageway in the early hours of Monday for "reasons currently unknown". Wiltshire Police said he...
Thornton Heath: Residents evacuated over deadly blast unable to return home
Dozens of residents evacuated after a gas explosion killed a child on their street have not been able to go home almost one month on. Sahara Salman, a four-year-old girl, died when one of the houses on Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath, collapsed. About 500 people had to leave their homes...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Chiswick gym-goer has bank account emptied after locker raid
A woman has described how criminals raided her gym locker, stole her wallet and went on an £8,000 shopping spree while she was exercising. Charlotte, from west London, who did not want her full name published, told the BBC how she felt blamed by her bank and made to feel like a "criminal".
Appeal for murdered Bristol rapper's pregnant partner
A fundraising appeal has been launched to support the heavily pregnant girlfriend of a Bristol rapper who was murdered at Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard - known as TKorStretch - died on Monday after being stabbed at the event in Ladbroke Grove, London. The 21-year-old's partner, Oshian Edwards, also 21,...
Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
Tunbridge Wells Hospital: Baby death inquest told of 'communication errors'
An inquest into the death of a three-day-old baby has heard there were "errors in communication" between midwives and a woman during labour. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Kent, in November 2020. Rachel Thomas, then deputy head of gynaecology and midwifery said...
Man who stole £1.7m of antiques from Bedford woman to pay back £208k
A man who stole £1.7m-worth of antiques from the home of an elderly widow alongside his father has been ordered to pay back more than £200,000. Gary Pickersgill, 43, sold items including Chinese jade and ivory, taken from the 96-year-old woman's home near Bedford. Last year, Pickersgill was...
Lilia Valutyte: Parents of Boston stabbing victim thank town for support
The mother of a schoolgirl stabbed to death in a street has thanked her local community for their support. Nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte was attacked as she played with her younger sister in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July. Her mother Lina Savicke and step-father Aurelijus Savickas joined friends on...
The Shard: Climber reported and three men arrested
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of trespass after a person was seen climbing The Shard building in central London. Metropolitan Police officers were called to the 1,017ft-tall (310m) skyscraper at 05:38 BST. London Fire Brigade and the ambulance service also attended, and a number of cordons were...
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
