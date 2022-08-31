Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Crash in south Missouri injures Cameron resident
Residents of Cameron and Lebanon were hurt Saturday morning in the head-on collision of a car and a sports utility vehicle west of Lebanon in south central Missouri. A passenger in the car, 19-year-old Ian Riley of Cameron, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon with moderate injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Hunter Burton of Cameron, was not reported hurt. The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Wiliam Curry of Lebanon, was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with moderate injuries.
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
krcgtv.com
Versailles man killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Morgan County Friday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened around 8:25 p.m. on MO 5, about three tenths of a mile north of route MM. The crash happened when...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For September 2, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. As previously reported, on the night of August 31st, a Deputy from the Pettis County Sheriff's Department met with a Warrensburg Police Officer at the Pettis and Johnson County line. Deputies took custody of Stewart Kimbrell, 49, of Sedalia. Kimbrell was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on 10 different warrants. Three Failure to Appear warrants were out of Pettis County. Two were for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($7500 cash or surety bond) one for Speeding (Over 11-15 MPH, $60 cash only bond). Three were Sedalia Municipal Failure to Appear warrants for Property Damage, Littering, and Trespassing ($60 cash only bond each). One warrant was out of Stewart County for Larceny (Parts from a Motor Vehicle, no bond). One Failure to Appear warrant was from the Laurie Police Department for Stealing ($100 cash only bond). Kimbrell also had a Probation Violation warrant from Henry County for Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 cash or surety bond).
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting
The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May. The post No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
Laclede Record
Charges filed in Lebanon homicide
A 33-year-old Lebanon man has been charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Bobby Joe Langston. Lebanon Police reported that Kevin James Ash was charged in a homicide that occurred Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Elm Street. Ash is being held in the Laclede County Jail without bond. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Laclede County Courthouse. For more on this story see the LCR print or e-Edition.
Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation
Camden County deputies are asking for help finding a Camdenton man who they suspect hit another man with a vehicle Tuesday night, killing him. The post Camden County Sheriff’s Office seeks man in relation to death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED AFTER THREE-HOUR STANDOFF
A Marshall man has been charged with four felonies after a standoff in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, Marshall Police were called to 585 West North at approximately 12:27 a.m September 1, in regards to an incident involving Gilbert Thomas. An officer made contact with Thomas, who appeared irate. While speaking to Thomas, the officer observed a female in the residence. The officer also observed blood on the woman’s face and shirt. The officer requested Thomas let the woman go and also retrieved another subject off the couch. Thomas then slammed the door and began to barricade himself.
939theeagle.com
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Columbia Missourian
Death investigation reveals Moberly woman struck by vehicle, killed on I-70
A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol. Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.
Sedalia Police Announce New Bike Patrol Unit
The Sedalia Police Department announced their newly formed Bike Patrol Unit on Thursday morning. The unit provides the SPD with additional abilities for enforcement and community engagement in areas that aren’t easily accessible in traditional methods of policing and will greatly enhance our patrol capabilities. Bike Patrol Officers assigned...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
