bloombergtax.com
Texas Sees Historic 26% Surge in Tax Revenue as Inflation Soars
Texas’s tax revenue is rising by historic amounts, in part as economic growth and soaring inflation drive up the price of goods. The Lone Star state collected $77.2 billion in a category known as all funds tax collections in the fiscal year through August, up 25.6% from the same period a year earlier, according to a release Thursday by state Comptroller.
Paid Leave Expansion Returns to Newsom’s Desk After 2021 Veto
California is poised to boost its paid family and medical leave benefits to make using the program more accessible for people with low-wage jobs, or else revert to the lowest benefit levels of any state-run paid leave program. If Gov. Gavin Newsom. (D) signs a bill waiting on his desk,...
