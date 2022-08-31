Read full article on original website
Related
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Jonah Hill Insisted on Auditioning for ‘Superbad’ Even After Seth Rogen Turned Him Down ‘100 Times’
Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen aren't that far apart in age, despite the former playing a teenager based on the latter's high school experiences.
US Magazine
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
The Fast and the Furious actress wed the businessman on September 3, one year after getting engaged. Brewster, who shares two sons with ex-husband Andrew Form, and Morfit drove away in Fast and the Furious’ Acura Integra vehicle, according to photos published by Page Six.
Comments / 0