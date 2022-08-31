ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twisp, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brewster

BREWSTER - A 59-year-old Brewster man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at King Rock Rd and North Star Rd north of Brewster. Hawley says the victim, Steven Scott,...
BREWSTER, WA
ncwlife.com

Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader

A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
ROCK ISLAND, WA
City
Twisp, WA
kpq.com

Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail

An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail. On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

