ifiberone.com
DNR looking for driver of SUV in investigation into cause of wildfire north of Chelan
CHELAN — State Department of Natural Resources fire investigators are looking for the driver of an SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road at the time a wildfire was reported in Chelan County. The dark-colored SUV was seen on Union Valley Road at about 2 p.m. The fire...
ncwlife.com
Level 3 evacuation notices issued in fire burning between Chelan and Manson
Level 3 - get out now - evacuation notices have been issued for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane as a fire burns in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported early this afternoon along Union Valley Road and is burning in brush and some timber.
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Approves Over 100 Housing Units in Peshastin Despite Neighbors’ Concern
The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved a 134-lot development in Peshastin on August 30, amidst growing concern from nearby residents. The development will be constructed on 42.1 acres on Larson Road, within Peshastin’s Urban Growth Area. This property used to be a Pear Orchard, but was recently converted to...
nbcrightnow.com
Crash deemed deadly due to lack of seatbelt
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 75-year-old man from Chelan is dead after a car crash around the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon on August 30, around 12:30 p.m. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash. However, Casey Schilperoort reports the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
ifiberone.com
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Brewster
BREWSTER - A 59-year-old Brewster man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday. According to Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. at King Rock Rd and North Star Rd north of Brewster. Hawley says the victim, Steven Scott,...
ncwlife.com
Rock Island man seriously injured after jumping from road grader
A 66-year-old Rock Island man suffered what were believed to be life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he jumped from a road grader he was driving. Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said it’s unclear why the man jumped from the privately owned grader into a ditch as it was descending Rock Island Grade Road just after 1 p.m.
kpq.com
Jail Inmate Sends Inappropriate Messages to Minor From Jail
An inmate currently serving his term at the Chelan County Regional Jail is being charged with additional charges after inappropriately chatting with a minor while in jail. On Sep. 2, 24-year-old Adolfo Israel Torres was charged with the sexual exploitation of a minor and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
