Read full article on original website
Related
mahometdaily.com
Bulldog place fourth at Charleston Invitational
With an all-underclassman top seven, Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ cross-country team secured a fourth-place finish on Saturday (Sept. 3) at the 15-school Charleston Invitational. M-S junior Ava Boyd was the individual runner-up, covering the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 13.85 seconds. There were 148 finishers. Teammates in the Bulldogs’ top...
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour tennis picks up win over Schlarman Academy
Mahomet-Seymour won four of the six singles matches and clinched the girls’ tennis dual-meet victory against Schlarman Academy by winning one doubles match on Thursday (Sept. 1) at the Illini Grove Tennis Courts. In singles, the Bulldogs’ winners were Emily Young (No. 2), Holland Martin (No. 3), Adella Bird...
mahometdaily.com
Freshmen lead Mahomet-Seymour at Charleston Invitational
Freshmen filled three of the top five positions on Saturday (Sept. 3) as the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country team opened its season with a second-place finish in the 17-school Charleston Invitational. The top M-S runner was Augustus Gaudio, who ran the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 17.39 seconds. He placed...
mahometdaily.com
Harvey leads Bulldogs at Danville Invitational
Senior Blake Harvey fired a 72 and led Mahomet-Seymour to a fourth-place finish in the Danville boys’ golf invitational on Friday (Sept. 2) at Turtle Run. With the Bulldogs’ top four all scoring sub-80s, M-S logged its top 18-hole score of the season (307). Helping the Bulldogs achieve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahometdaily.com
M-S Volleyball opens Apollo Conference play with win over Lincoln
Caylee Folken and Avery Allen landed double-doubles on Thursday at Lincoln as the Mahomet-Seymour volleyball team opened Apollo Conference play with a 25-23, 25-21 triumph. Folken registered 11 assists and 10 digs. Allen also had a monster night with 16 kills, 12 digs, one block and one service ace. In...
mahometdaily.com
State-ranked Mahomet-Seymour picks up Apollo Conference win
After two high school football games, Mahomet-Seymour’s state-ranked squad is 2-0 with two dominating wins. And, in position to get even better. Coach Jon Adkins was satisfied with the outcome from the Friday (Sept. 2) game at Frank Dutton Field, a convincing 35-14 triumph over Effingham in the Apollo Conference opener.
mahometdaily.com
Mahomet-Seymour soccer faces tough opponents in Urbana Tournament
Mahomet-Seymour’s boys’ soccer team didn’t hurt its strength-of schedule during the weekend Urbana Tournament. The Bulldogs played three opponents who entered the Friday (Sept. 2) event with a combined 8-0-1 record. In the first round, M-S won a penalty kick shootout against Dunlap. In the semifinals, the...
Comments / 0