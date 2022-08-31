Read full article on original website
Rock Island Is Ready To Roll With Labor Day Parade On Monday
Organizers, residents, and city officials in Rock Island are gearing up for one of the best traditions in town: The Rock Island Labor Day Parade! This year's parade will have more than 100 entries, live music, and so much fun. Get ready because the 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is happening early Monday morning.
Family-Friendly Fundraiser Music Fest in Bettendorf This Weekend
A fundraiser for a local charity will feature a music festival in Bettendorf on Sunday. The Hand in Hand Music Fest will be on Sept. 4 from 4:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. at The Isle's covered parking lot, which is at 1777 Isle Parkway. The Labor Day weekend event will feature food...
New Restaurants To Try This Month In The Quad Cities
We have seen a few closings over the last month which has been sad to see for many locals. Thankfully there have also been some great spots opening in the QCA over the last month. Today we will be looking at new restaurants and a few other spots!. New Restaurants...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
I’m Not Crying, You Are! Kid Captain Gets to Pick Song for Iowa Hawkeye Wave
It seems like the "Hawkeye Wave" or "Kinnick Wave" (whatever you want to call it) has been around forever. But it was only in 2017 when it started to take off. The crowd, the players (including the opposing team) and the officials take time to acknowledge the kids bravely fighting their own battles in the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
Have You Seen These Thieves Before? Abernathy’s Needs Your Help Identifying Them
These past couple years have been hard on small businesses. It seems we're out of the woods, yet we are stilll seeing places go out of business far too often. To those that have somehow been able to hang on, we need to applaude and support them. That's why it's...
One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport
American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
Help Davenport Firefighters Fill The Boot For A Great Cause
Many of us are going to be enjoying a long three-day weekend with Labor Day happening on Monday. Before we enjoy the long holiday weekend, the Davenport Fire Department is out raising money for a great cause in its own unique way. Today and tomorrow, you can help Davenport firefighters "fill the boot" to raise money for MDA.
Bettendorf Man Wins $50,000 From Scratch-Off
The Luck of the Quad Cities continues with yet another big scratch-off winner in our area. Todd Rands from Bettendorf won $50,000 in the 'Power Shot' scratch-off game. It's the game's sixth top prize. Todd got the winning scratch-off at at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf and claimed his prize in the lottery's Cedar Rapids office on Monday, according to the Iowa Lottery. No word on what Todd plans to do with the dough.
The Shelter Pet’s Weight Is It’s Adoption Fee at QCAWC in Milan
The Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan is working to clear the shelter this week and they have a great deal. Today (August 29th) and Wednesday, August 31st, you will be able to adopt an animal and your adoption fee for that pet will be whatever the pet weighs at QCAWC. So if it's an 11-pound cat like my orange tabby Milo, you would pay $11.
Another Davenport West End Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors
Rudy's Tacos has announced the closure of one of their Davenport locations, effective immediately. It's the Rudy's Tacos on Cedar Street, in Davenport's West End. There isn't much known about the closure, other than the Facebook post by the restaurant announcing it. The post says that the staff at the...
Celebrate Hispanic Culture And Monarch Butterflies At The Putnam Museum
The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the Putnam Museum and Science Center are inviting the public for a fun family-friendly day at the Putnam as they celebrate Hispanic culture and the migration of Monarch butterflies. The event is coming up in September and most people know it as Monarchs and Mariachi.
Take Part In Wild Rose Wine Fest Before Heading To Bacon & Brew Fest
The City of Clinton and its residents are gearing up for the 3rd annual Bacon & Brew Fest. Before people start eating bacon and drinking beer, Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton is holding its 2nd annual Wild Rose Wine Fest. The best news of it all is they happen back-to-back on the same day.
Moline’s Movie In The Park Canceled, Won’t Reschedule
If you were planning on heading out to Moline Parks and Recreation Department's Movie In The Park tonight, you'll need to find new plans. On Friday, the department announced that they are canceling tonight's event and you can thank Mother Nature for the cancellation. On Friday, the Moline Parks and...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
The Iowa & Iowa State Rivalry Continues – 10 Ways To Celebrate Cy-Hawk Week
It's Cy-Hawk week in Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones will be traveling to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in one of the greatest rivalries in college football which you can hear on ESPN 1170 AM and 104.1 FM. You might be the biggest diehard fan of one...
‘Beer Belly Car Wash’ is the Charity Event You’ll Be Happy You Didn’t Avoid
There's a bar & grill in the tiny town of Erie, Il. You've probably driven past the exit sign on I-80 a million times because you never had an excuse to visit. Legends Bar & Grill, right on that triangle in the middle of town, is hosting an interesting fundraiser. The 3rd Annual Beer Belly Car Wash is happening Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
Alternating Currents, Lynn Allen, Riverfront Pops Rock the QCA This Weekend
Summer is coming to a close. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Ky/Ty + the other guy host open mic @ Green Tree Brewery. Tom and Delilah @ Faithful Pilot.
