After two high school football games, Mahomet-Seymour’s state-ranked squad is 2-0 with two dominating wins. And, in position to get even better. Coach Jon Adkins was satisfied with the outcome from the Friday (Sept. 2) game at Frank Dutton Field, a convincing 35-14 triumph over Effingham in the Apollo Conference opener.

SEYMOUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO