Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who are the veiled people assisting Galadriel on the ship? ‘The Rings of Power’ explained
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiering on Prime Video last night came an overzealous return to Middle-earth, a reunion that is full of new worldbuilding, découpage, and even aesthetic inventions that try to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s fictional universe back to life with as much seamless grace as Hollywood can muster.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the female dwarves in ‘The Rings of Power’ beardless?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has only been streaming for less than a day and already controversy has reared its ugly head. But it’s not (in this case anyway) a matter regarding the volumes of arcane lore that author J.R.R. Tolkien generated while creating the mythical realm of Middle-earth. This issue is almost entirely cosmetic. Namely, why the heck don’t dwarf ladies have beards?
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ EP insists the series isn’t a ‘Lord of the Rings’ prequel, despite appearances
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power executive producer Lindsey Weber says he doesn’t consider the series a prequel. In a report from Deadline, Weber clarified his thoughts on the Hero Nation Podcast about the intention of the highly anticipated Prime Video series. “The first thing I...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who fell from the sky in the first ‘Rings of Power’ episode?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. J.R.R. Tolkien always believed in telling his stories in a way that would leave audiences with questions and mysteries worth pondering over, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has taken a page out of the legendary author’s book in its ambitious five-season narrative.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ is already getting review-bombed for ‘identity politics’
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has now premiered on Amazon Prime, with the first two episodes giving us an excellent indication as to what this story will be about and the broad direction it’s going. We’ll reserve our full judgment until after the first season has wrapped up, but so far we agree with the critics that this is a sumptuous and elegant show that feels broadly in line with Tolkien’s original stories and themes.
wegotthiscovered.com
What does review bombing mean for the future of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?’
Unfortunately, “review bombing,” in which a group of users flood the audience review sections with negative feedback to manipulate the perception of their target, has become a common problem. The latest target of this trend is Amazon Prime’s original Lord of the Rings prequel series, The Rings of Power, which suffered such an onslaught of bad reviews that it turned off user comments this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ triumphs over ‘House of the Dragon’ in ratings war
After Game of Thrones proved that audiences were hungry for sumptuous long-form fantasy television, streaming networks have been searching for a show to match its success. Now the two biggest prospects are going head-to-head in a ratings war, with Amazon Prime’s Tolkien-inspired The Rings of Power squaring off against HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ premiere episodes recap: the shadow returns
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Millions of fans sat in front of the magic box last night to embark on a long-anticipated return to Middle-earth. And as the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power landed at once, audiences have been confronted with a lot of new characters, plot threads, and world-building elements to unpack.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
Tolkien and ‘Star Wars’ fans now competing for the title of most entitled fan base
For many years, fans of the Star Wars universe were easily singled out as the most annoying fan base of all time. They would dress up for movie premieres before it was cool, they would nitpick and discuss every nuance of the movies and just be generally insufferable online. Then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ scores record viewership in first 24 hours
Arguably the most highly anticipated show of the past decade has landed on Amazon Prime, and the first two episodes drew massive numbers for the streaming giant. After years of hype and intrigue, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power debuted Thursday to overwhelmingly positive critical reviews. Rotten Tomatoes has the series sitting on a certified Fresh rating, as critics have scored it at 84 percent. However, the more impressive figure comes from the eye-opening number of viewers who streamed ROP’s initial episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
How Long Can Elves & Dwarves Live in ‘The Rings of Power?’
One of the most fascinating things about the Lord of the Rings franchise and the currently airing The Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power series is the sheer number of different creatures that are seen wandering around the world, each with its own distinct biology and culture. And these differences influence the stories they are involved in.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Rings of Power’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ combine to form Baby Gandalf
One of the most fun things about new shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the speculation about what characters from the original trilogy could potentially show up. One of the most speculative is the character of The Stranger. The Meteor Man, also known as...
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn defends films with a sense of humor after fan asks him to make a “serious” movie
James Gunn has pioneered the field of funny superhero projects. Starting with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy and carrying on through The Suicide Squad and its TV spinoff Peacemaker, Gunn’s Marvel and DC productions stand out from the rest of the overcrowded genre thanks to their wildly irreverent tone. Having said that, Gunn always imbues his work with a lot of poignancy and drama, too.
wegotthiscovered.com
These movies were so bad, fans walked out before the credits rolled
Considering the cost of a movie ticket these days, it takes a lot for audiences to walk out of the theater before the credits roll. Sometimes, you just can’t stomach one more second. Sure, you drove to the theater, you paid your money for a ticket, and you probably...
wegotthiscovered.com
A cloud-scraping 2022 horror movie is reaching nightmarish new heights among genre fans
Horror is a beast of many faces; whether it’s propping up its scares through the use of visceral, blood-soaked imagery, nerve-pounding jumpscares, or the sheer malevolence of whatever deadly force the protagonists are up against, there’s truly no shortage of versatility in the horror genre. But some routes...
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious horror remake that fans hate more than ‘The Mummy’ claws its way to streaming success
Before the masterclass in how not to launch your own shared universe that was 2017’s The Mummy, before even the anemic Dracula Untold (2014), Universal attempted to reheat another of their classic horror properties with 2010’s The Wolfman. And, yes, naturally it was a total stinker. That said, the little-remembered reboot is killing it on streaming right now, having hiked 21 places up the global Netflix charts today, according to Flix Patrol.
wegotthiscovered.com
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
Comments / 0