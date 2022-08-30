Read full article on original website
Georgia Bulldog fan eager to see UGA defend its national championship
ATLANTA — On Saturday, Georgia takes on the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes Benz Stadium in the team’s first game since winning the national championship in January. Among the Georgia Bulldog fans eager to see the reining national champions return to the field is a man who has a unique perspective when it comes to his beloved Dawgs.
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
LOOK: Georgia's Jerseys for Oregon Game Revealed
Georgia's gameday threads for their matchup against Oregon in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game have been revealed.
Did Tony Elliott forget where he came from?
It seems as though Tony Elliott might have forgotten where he came from. Clemson fans might be surprised to hear what the longtime Clemson assistant, and new Virginia head coach, had to say regarding (...)
Remembering Georgia’s Larry Munson and The Call You May Never Have Heard
Larry Munson spent 42 years as the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs football teams. He was more than a just a play-by-play announcer. Mr. Munson shared his special gift of bringing the Dawgs best moments into living rooms, on road trips, and to fans who may have had to work during Georgia games.
Football: Stephens Co. defense stuffs Branch in 27-11 win
TOCCOA, Ga. — Stephens County coach Wes Tankersley smiled when asked about his super senior Cam Lacey. “I sure am glad he’s on our side,” he said moments after watching his Indians hold off Flowery Branch 27-11 on Friday at The Reservation. The Falcons (2-1) had contained...
Hartwell, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Apalachee High School football team will have a game with Hart County High School on September 02, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Nick Sellers takes 602 Thunder victory at Winder-Barrow
Nick Sellers was unstoppable on Saturday night, as the 602 Thunder Series visited Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway. The Toccoa, Georgia native topped the field of 602 Late Models to record the victory at the fast ¼-mile dirt raceway. Rod Roberts followed Sellers across the finish line to finish in...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Guide to Atlanta's Dragon Con 2022 | What to know
ATLANTA — Lovers of science fiction and fantasy are gathering for the 35th Dragon Con in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend starting Thursday. Here's a guide for those traveling to the event and those trying to avoid the chaos. What is Dragon Con?. The multi-genre and pop culture convention...
Thousands traveling to Atlanta for kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride
ATLANTA — Thousands of people across the country will be traveling to Atlanta for the kickoff of Atlanta Black Gay Pride. Festivities kick off Wednesday, with dozens of events and festivals happening through the holiday weekend. However, organizers are facing mounting concern about the spread of monkeypox. On Wednesday,...
Atlanta Medical Center to end operations in November, Wellstar says
ATLANTA — Wellstar Health System announced it plans to cease operations at Atlanta Medical Center in November. In a news release, Wellstar said the decision came after "pursuing every opportunity for an alternative path forward." The hospital, which Wellstar has operated since 2016, has faced some challenges, including $107...
Atlanta airport shows behind the scenes of 'plane train'
ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about the airport's recent announcement to expand the train. The world's busiest airport showed passengers a behind-the-scenes look at their famous plane train. Their Instagram account, @atlairport, posted a short video showing how they can move over 250,000 passengers daily. The...
Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium
Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
Stacey Abrams joins grieving family, Atlanta mayor, and Sen. Warnock to address mental health, poverty
ATLANTA — Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wrapped up a long day of events, aimed at highlighting issues in the community. Two events on Wednesday evening pointed to parts of Abrams' campaign agenda, expanding Medicaid, addressing crime, and creating equal access for communities of color. Starting the day on a...
13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)
Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Georgia city tries to punish local man for speaking up
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia city council tried to have a city resident arrested and charged with a felony for filing too many open records requests. They also didn’t like the posts critical of city officials on his website. The city council tried to use a Georgia...
