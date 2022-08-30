ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WMAZ

Georgia Bulldog fan eager to see UGA defend its national championship

ATLANTA — On Saturday, Georgia takes on the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes Benz Stadium in the team’s first game since winning the national championship in January. Among the Georgia Bulldog fans eager to see the reining national champions return to the field is a man who has a unique perspective when it comes to his beloved Dawgs.
accesswdun.com

Football: Stephens Co. defense stuffs Branch in 27-11 win

TOCCOA, Ga. — Stephens County coach Wes Tankersley smiled when asked about his super senior Cam Lacey. “I sure am glad he’s on our side,” he said moments after watching his Indians hold off Flowery Branch 27-11 on Friday at The Reservation. The Falcons (2-1) had contained...
accesswdun.com

Nick Sellers takes 602 Thunder victory at Winder-Barrow

Nick Sellers was unstoppable on Saturday night, as the 602 Thunder Series visited Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway. The Toccoa, Georgia native topped the field of 602 Late Models to record the victory at the fast ¼-mile dirt raceway. Rod Roberts followed Sellers across the finish line to finish in...
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
WMAZ

Guide to Atlanta's Dragon Con 2022 | What to know

ATLANTA — Lovers of science fiction and fantasy are gathering for the 35th Dragon Con in Atlanta on Labor Day weekend starting Thursday. Here's a guide for those traveling to the event and those trying to avoid the chaos. What is Dragon Con?. The multi-genre and pop culture convention...
WMAZ

Atlanta Medical Center to end operations in November, Wellstar says

ATLANTA — Wellstar Health System announced it plans to cease operations at Atlanta Medical Center in November. In a news release, Wellstar said the decision came after "pursuing every opportunity for an alternative path forward." The hospital, which Wellstar has operated since 2016, has faced some challenges, including $107...
WMAZ

Atlanta airport shows behind the scenes of 'plane train'

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is about the airport's recent announcement to expand the train. The world's busiest airport showed passengers a behind-the-scenes look at their famous plane train. Their Instagram account, @atlairport, posted a short video showing how they can move over 250,000 passengers daily. The...
FOX Carolina

Danielle becomes first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hurricane Danielle is now the first storm of the season to reach hurricane strength. As of 11:00 AM EDT Friday, Danielle maximum sustained winds had increased to 75 mph as the system continues a nearly-stationary drift over the northern Atlantic Ocean. This comes nearly 24 hours after the system was officially named a tropical storm on Thursday.
greenvillejournal.com

Glimpses of Greenville: Black’s Sanatorium

Before Greenville had its first official hospital, City Hospital, in 1912, doctors worked in various capacities ranging from traveling doctors who would stay for short periods, some who had offices in Main Street buildings and those who set up practices in their homes. One of the city’s early resident doctors...
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Spartanburg, SC (with Photos & Maps)

Spartanburg may be a small town, but it sure knows how to pack a punch when it comes to good food. From Southern comfort cuisine to international flavor, the following are the best restaurants in Spartanburg, SC. They are definitely worth trying out the next time you’re in Spartanburg. Bon appetit!
WMAZ

Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
iheart.com

Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
