Many in-state recruits dream of playing for their home state school, but not all of them get to live it out. Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell has gotten the chance to not only live out that dream, but become the face of one of the best defenses in the entire country. Campbell likely won’t have to wait long during the 2023 NFL Draft before hearing his name called. Until then, Campbell is back and is the second-most important Hawkeye entering the 2022 season.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO