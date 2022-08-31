ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Spun

Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral

Iowa's performance this Saturday against South Dakota State has been painful to watch. In fact, the Hawkeyes have been so lethargic in their season opener that fans at Kinnick Stadium are slowly losing their composure. During the start of the fourth quarter, an Iowa fan's reaction to the team's performance...
ClutchPoints

Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State

Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t seem concerned about Spencer Petras’ struggles under center during Saturday’s game against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 7-3, but it was not because of Petras’ quarterbacking skills. The offense was disappointing and provided little optimism for the future. Iowa and South Dakota were tied […] The post Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
104.5 KDAT

Iowa City Freshman Hits a 6 Million-to-1 Golf Shot [VIDEO]

Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick is a Freshman at Iowa City West and early on in his high school golf career, he made a memory that will last a lifetime. According to KCRG, he was playing in his first ever high school golf meet at the Airport National Golf Course and accomplished something that happens about one out of 6 million times.
Axios

Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones gear up for new season

Can you smell it? The scent of brats on the grill, cheap beer, Casey's breakfast pizza at tailgates. It means college football season has arrived. The big picture: Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State are looking to rebound this year after ending last season with bowl game losses.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game

Fans were out for blood after Iowa barely made it past South Dakota State by a score of 7-3. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
247Sports

Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 2 Jack Campbell

Many in-state recruits dream of playing for their home state school, but not all of them get to live it out. Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell has gotten the chance to not only live out that dream, but become the face of one of the best defenses in the entire country. Campbell likely won’t have to wait long during the 2023 NFL Draft before hearing his name called. Until then, Campbell is back and is the second-most important Hawkeye entering the 2022 season.
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Makes His Thoughts On Iowa's Quarterback Clear

It wasn't pretty, but Iowa managed to escape its season opener against South Dakota State with a 7-3 victory. Although the Hawkeyes kicked off their regular season with a win, there are so many concerns about their offense. The starting unit didn't score a single touchdown in 60 minutes of action.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz addresses play of QB Spencer Petras, offensive showing in Week 1 win

The Iowa offense got off to a slow and rocky start on Saturday with the Hawkeyes barely squeaking past South Dakota State for a 7-3 win. The Hawkeyes failed to score a single touchdown during the game, getting their 7 points from a single field goal and two safeties. Iowa’s defense scored more points than its offense and special teams combined, and the Hawkeyes finished the game with only 166 total yards of offense and averaged just 2.7 yards per play.
ESPN Quad Cities

ESPN Quad Cities

