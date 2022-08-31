Read full article on original website
Iowa Fan's Reaction To Hawkeyes Performance Is Going Viral
Iowa fans are already tired of Brian Ferentz's offense with Week 1 performance
Not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two false starts and shanked 17 yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms on Saturday. The Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and at some points, even ineffective, adding to fans’ ire. Angry Iowa fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.
Football World Is Mesmerized By Terrible Iowa-South Dakota State Game
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 7-3 win over South Dakota State
Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz drops Spencer Petras truth bomb after stinker vs. South Dakota State
College GameDay Fans Are Making the Same Joke About New Anchor Jess Sims’ Outfit
Today (September 3) is a big day for NCAA football and its fans. Not only is it officially Week 1 of college football but it’s also the start of the 36th season of College GameDay. To add to that excitement, GameDay introduced a brand new on-site reporter and personality, Peloton instructor and sports reporter, Jess Sims.
Iowa City Freshman Hits a 6 Million-to-1 Golf Shot [VIDEO]
Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick is a Freshman at Iowa City West and early on in his high school golf career, he made a memory that will last a lifetime. According to KCRG, he was playing in his first ever high school golf meet at the Airport National Golf Course and accomplished something that happens about one out of 6 million times.
Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones gear up for new season
Can you smell it? The scent of brats on the grill, cheap beer, Casey's breakfast pizza at tailgates. It means college football season has arrived. The big picture: Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State are looking to rebound this year after ending last season with bowl game losses.
Kirk Ferentz addresses possibility of changing starting QB for Iowa's Week 2 game
Preview and Picks: Iowa to take on South Dakota State in the 2022 season opener
Iowa football is back. For the first time in 2022, the Hawkeyes will swarm Duke Slater Field inside Kinnick Stadium in front of nearly 70,000 screaming fans. There's a lot of expectations on this year's team. Despite losing the final two games last season, Iowa fans expect their squad to compete and win a Big Ten West Title.
Iowa Football: 22 most important Hawkeyes for 2022: No. 2 Jack Campbell
Many in-state recruits dream of playing for their home state school, but not all of them get to live it out. Cedar Falls' Jack Campbell has gotten the chance to not only live out that dream, but become the face of one of the best defenses in the entire country. Campbell likely won’t have to wait long during the 2023 NFL Draft before hearing his name called. Until then, Campbell is back and is the second-most important Hawkeye entering the 2022 season.
College football is officially back now that Iowa punted inside opponent’s 40
Kirk Ferentz addresses play of QB Spencer Petras, offensive showing in Week 1 win
Streaming and radio info for many of central Iowa's Week 2 high school football games
It's Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season, and some of the most intriguing games on tap are happening in central Iowa. If you can't make it out to a stadium this week, there are ways to watch and listen to many of central Iowa's top games. Here's a rundown of...
