NASDAQ

These 3 Stocks Are the Future of Biotechnology

The biotech industry is heavily regulated by the federal government and its science watchdog, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). As a consequence, biotech investors often evaluate a possible investment by looking at the company's pipeline of future assets. Research and development is a key factor in this sector. So...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On David Dreman - 9/4/2022

The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. UNITED MICROELECTRONICS CORP (ADR) (UMC) is a large-cap value...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Veeva Systems Stock Stumbled This Week

Earlier this week, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) notched beats on both the top and bottom lines in its second quarter. Hooray!. But investors weren't breaking out the party favors and Champagne, as the company's guidance wasn't inspiring, and a clutch of analysts cut their price targets largely based on those fundamentals. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Veeva's stock suffered a nearly 18% decline over this week.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

John Bean Technologies (JBT) Closes Bevcorp Buyout for $290M

John Bean Technologies JBT announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bevcorp, a beverage processing and packaging solutions provider for $290 million. The acquisition augments JBT's capabilities in the carbonated beverage processing and packaging market. Established in 1992, OH-based Bevcorp provides equipment and aftermarket support for the...
BUSINESS
NASDAQ

Why Flying Car Stocks Fell in August

Few emerging industries seem more inspired by science fiction than battery-powered personal aircraft. So perhaps it is no surprise that in a market where investors are fleeing from pre-revenue, speculative investments, so-called "flying car" stocks have taken it on the chin. In August, shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) fell...
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

3 Best Stocks to Buy in September

This video is right for you if you're thinking about adding stocks to your portfolio in September. I have selected my three favorites, including The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). Tune in to learn why Disney is a good buy, and find out my other two picks. Stock prices used...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Global-e Online Shares Skyrocketed in August

Shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) gained 38.8% in August 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Israel-based provider of international e-commerce shopping and shipping services posted impressive results in the second quarter, followed by a surge of bullish analyst reports. The stock gained 34% in the span of two days.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

3 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

A company that conducts a stock split typically does so to reduce its high share price so it's more attractive to smaller investors. Therefore, what do most stock-splitters have in common? They've created so much value over the long term that their share prices have soared into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Validea James P. O'Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 9/3/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth/Value Investor model based on the published strategy of James P. O'Shaughnessy. This two strategy approach offers a large-cap value model and a growth approach that looks for persistent earnings growth and strong relative strength. FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC (FNF) is a large-cap...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks Billionaire Hedge Fund Managers Are Buying in a Bear Market

The stock market tanked in the second quarter. By the end of June, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was 31% off its high and the broad-based S&P 500 was down 21%, putting both indexes in bear market territory. But several of the wealthiest hedge fund managers kept buying growth stocks through the downturn.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Liquidia Stock Rocketed Nearly 21% Higher Today

One of the more volatile healthcare stocks of recent days, Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA), had quite the up session on Friday. Investors lifted the share price of the drug developer by almost 21%, following a series of relatively small but confidence-boosting insider buys. So what. Liquidia has been an up-and-down...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Light & Wonder Stock Went Dark This Week

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW), the digital gaming platform developer previously known as Scientific Games, had a bad turn at the roulette wheel this week. Across the five trading days, the company's stock lost more than 11% of its value, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence -- but that isn't an unusual occurrence when a leader steps down.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy

A small-cap stock called Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ: EVLV) has vaulted to the top of my watch list. This is a company in the security industry, but unlike companies like Okta or Zscaler, it's not interested in providing security for data. It's focused on security for human beings in the real world.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

The biotech sector has brought its share of big gains to investors' portfolios, from coronavirus success stories such as Moderna to long-established names like Biogen. Moderna, the maker of a top-selling coronavirus vaccine, has climbed more than 600% over the past two and a half years. Biogen has advanced 11,000% since its trading debut.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Technology stocks have been hammered so far in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 Index is down 23% year to date (YTD), the ARK Innovation ETF is down 55%, and many individual stocks are down as much as 75%. Drawdowns such as these can be tough to stomach. However, if you have cash coming in, now is the time to take advantage of falling stock prices and buy stakes in companies when they are trading on the cheap.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Why Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Looks Like A Quality Company

While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE) and why it is important. To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT). Return on...
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Could Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is a rapidly growing healthcare company that offers products which help treat patients with cystic fibrosis (CF). It's also moving beyond that and into other areas to diversify its business. With multiple drugs in its portfolio and more approvals that could be on the way, the stock possesses lots of growth potential.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Amazon Without Breaking a Sweat

Big technology companies aren't always the portfolio winners that they're cracked up to be. Down by 28% over the past 12 months, shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are performing even worse than the market's decline of 13% in the same period. And with inflation and interest rate hikes threatening to drag the market down further, it's a hard time for growth stocks in general.
STOCKS

