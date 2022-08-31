Read full article on original website
Apply Now for the Fall 2022 Graduate Research Series
Applications are now being accepted for the University Libraries Fall 2022 Graduate Research Series (GRS) presentations. Selected graduate student presenters earn a valuable opportunity to bolster their presentation skills, share their work with the OHIO community, and earn $200. Graduate students at Ohio University conduct new research and develop creative...
Ohio University announces updated mask guidance
In alignment with our peer institutions across the state and consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, effective immediately, Ohio University strongly recommends face masks be worn on campuses and locations in counties designated as a “high” COVID-19 Community Level by the CDC. This is a shift from our previous policy that required masks in classroom environments in counties designated as "high" COVID-19 community levels.
