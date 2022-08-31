In alignment with our peer institutions across the state and consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, effective immediately, Ohio University strongly recommends face masks be worn on campuses and locations in counties designated as a “high” COVID-19 Community Level by the CDC. This is a shift from our previous policy that required masks in classroom environments in counties designated as "high" COVID-19 community levels.

ATHENS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO