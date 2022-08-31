Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
4-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Lake Area Highway
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A 4-year-old boy was killed Saturday afternoon when a Jeep Wrangler crashed on Route W. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin, of Rocky Mount, Mo., was driving the vehicle southbound on Route W at around 3:10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, hit a sign, and overturned. Lunnin and a 7-year-old child in the vehicle had minor injuries, but a 4-year-old child in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
lakeexpo.com
One Man Killed In Head-On Crash On Hwy 5, Other Driver Arrested
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. — A Versailles man was killed in a head-on crash, Friday night, and the driver of the other vehicle is facing a potential criminal charge for driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, of Kansas City, Kan., was driving a...
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Police Nab Suspect Wanted For Lake Of The Ozarks Homicide
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. -- Police south of Lake of the Ozarks on Thursday arrested a man believed to be the lead suspect in a homicide earlier this week. The Camden County Sheriff received word Thursday night that Jordan Fitzgerald Jones, 32, of Camdenton, was in custody in the Laclede County Jail.
lakeexpo.com
krcgtv.com
Man threatens people at bank; gets into pursuit with cops
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police were in pursuit of a man who threatened patrons of a bank with guns Friday morning, according to a spokesperson. According to police, officers received a call at around 11:00 Friday morning about a man at the U.S. Bank located in the parking lot of Parkade Plaza threatening to shoot people "with guns."
Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank
Columbia police were called to U.S. Bank on Business Loop 70 on Friday morning for an incident that might have involved a weapon. The post Columbia police sent to ‘incident’ at Business Loop bank appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend
The Labor Day weekend has been busy for Missouri State Highway Patrol with multiple crashes on the roads and the water since the counting period started Friday. The post Multiple crashes take place during Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Homicide Investigation near Camdenton, Mo.
UPDATE: “Late Thursday night, 09-01-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Jones is wanted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for the Tuesday night homicide of 43-year-old Michael S Varney at his home north of Camdenton. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County where Jones...
KCTV 5
Sedalia police offer reward after jewelry store is burglarized
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information that leads to an arrest following a jewelry store burglary in Sedalia, Missouri. According to Sedalia police, the Reed & Sons Jewelry Store in the 800 block of Thompson Blvd. was burglarized at about 4:20 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29.
KOMU
Police chase through Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63
BOONE COUNTY − A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene. The crash happened just after the...
myozarksonline.com
Camden County Murder Suspect Arrested In Laclede County
The Camden County Sheriff’s Department reported this morning that a suspect in a Camden County homicide had been taken into custody in Laclede County. Late Tuesday night, Communications Officers received a 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend had been hit by a car in their driveway on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 43-year-old Michael Varney deceased on the front porch of his house. Witnesses describe a vehicle striking Varney on the front porch of the residence and then fleeing the scene, and during the investigation, it was determined Varney was killed as a result of the strike. The investigation also revealed Varney had been in a volatile argument earlier in the day with a roommate. Late Thursday night, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County, where Jones was turned over. Jones’ vehicle, the late 1990s teal Chevrolet pickup truck, was also impounded at that time. Jones is in custody now at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, awaiting formal charges from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County
A Moberly woman was hit and killed while standing on Interstate 70 eastbound in Cooper County on Friday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The post Moberly woman hit by car, killed on Interstate 70 in Cooper County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
Holiday Weekend Begins with a Kansas Man Facing a Pending DWI Charge After a Fatal Wreck in Morgan County
The Labor Day Holiday weekend starts on a deadly note in the lake area when a Versailles man was killed in a head-on collision with alcohol being called a factor. That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 8:30 Friday night along Rte-5 north of Rte-MM in Morgan County. 36-year-old Alexander Luttrell, from Kansas City, Kansas, allegedly passed several vehicles before striking a car, head-on, driven by 25-year-old Steven Stafford, of Versailles. Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene while Luttrell suffered serious injuries. Luttrell also faces a pending felony charge for drunk driving resulting in a death.
Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland
Several law enforcement agencies had blocked off a large area along a road south of Ashland on Friday night. The post Boone County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide south of Ashland appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide that happened just south of Ashland in the 18000 block S. Old Route A. The department released information on their Facebook page early Saturday morning. The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested 23-year-old Collin Q. Knight of Hartsburg for first-degree-murder and armed criminal action. Knight is The post Man arrested following homicide in Southern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Three arrested after search warrants served in Miller County
Three people are arrested in Miller County over the past week, after authorities serve several search warrants across the county. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched home on Village Marina Road on Saturday. They found 30 grams of fentanyl, five grams methamphetamine, 4 grams cocaine, 4 oxytocin tablets, 5 clonazepam tablets and two guns, which one of which was stolen.
No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting
The Sedalia Police Department said Friday that the Pettis County prosecutor decided not to file charges against the officer who shot and killed a man in May. The post No charges filed against Sedalia officers in deadly May shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
