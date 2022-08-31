The Camden County Sheriff’s Department reported this morning that a suspect in a Camden County homicide had been taken into custody in Laclede County. Late Tuesday night, Communications Officers received a 911 call from a woman claiming her boyfriend had been hit by a car in their driveway on Georgene Road, north of Camdenton. Upon arrival, deputies discovered 43-year-old Michael Varney deceased on the front porch of his house. Witnesses describe a vehicle striking Varney on the front porch of the residence and then fleeing the scene, and during the investigation, it was determined Varney was killed as a result of the strike. The investigation also revealed Varney had been in a volatile argument earlier in the day with a roommate. Late Thursday night, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies received word from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office that they had Jordan F Jones in custody. Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Laclede County, where Jones was turned over. Jones’ vehicle, the late 1990s teal Chevrolet pickup truck, was also impounded at that time. Jones is in custody now at the Camden County Adult Detention Facility, awaiting formal charges from the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO