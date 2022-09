After being held scoreless in the opening half, Missouri soccer’s Kylee Simmons decided that a shutout was not in the cards for the nation’s top team . Fifteen minutes into the second half and after creating space from the North Carolina back line, Simmons found the back of the net with a strong left-footed shot to cut the Tar Heels lead to two.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO