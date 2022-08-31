Read full article on original website
chicowildcats.com
’Cats win one, lose one during first day action at the NorCal Kickoff
SAN RAFAEL—There was plenty of spirited play and lots to get excited about as the Chico State volleyball team wrapped up a challenging two-match slate Friday during first day action at the NorCal Kickoff. At the end of the day, though, the Wildcats fell a little short in their quest of adding a pair of hashmarks to the "W" column. The 'Cats began the day in fine form with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of host Dominican University, but in the late match fell in four sets to Holy Names 15-25, 25-19, 22-25, 20-25 at the Conlan Center in San Rafael.
chicowildcats.com
Rice Does The Trick as Wildcats Erupt
Miles Rice netted the 25th hat trick in Chico State men's soccer history as part of a Wildcats scoring explosion the likes of which have not been seen at University Soccer Stadium in 15 years. Rice finished with three goals and an assist, Kameron Kascht dished out a trio of assists, and Owen Vasta delivered a goal and two assists in the Wildcats' 6-1 win against Saint Martin's in their 2022 home opener.
goldcountrymedia.com
Tempers flare as Colfax routs Galt in home opener
One word can describe Colfax High School’s performance Friday night: dominant. The host Falcons took the lead 38 seconds into the game and never looked back, coasting to a 55-13 victory over Galt (2-1). It started on the opening kickoff when Cannon Tomlin sent a pooch kick sky high...
Final Quarter: High school football Week 2 recap
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Week two of high school football in the Sacramento region concluded Friday night. FOX40’s Game of the Week was St. Mary’s Rams out of Stockton visiting the Central Catholic Raiders in Modesto for the annual “209 Holy Bowl.” The Rams took control of the rivalry game early and never looked back, […]
chicowildcats.com
Wildcats Win First of Two in Washington, 2-0
Box Score ELLENSBURG, Washington—The Chico State women's soccer team remains unscored upon through three matches following a 2-0 win at Central Washington University Thursday afternoon. Emma Hoffman earned the clean sheet in goal, which was Chico State's 10th in 12 matches dating back to last season. They've outscored their opponents 17-2 during that stretch.
theorion.com
Chico tunnels lore rooted in history
The yellow-summery-sorority house, Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD), has a tunnel underneath it that was used not only during the prohibition, but has been used to smuggle cocaine through Madison Bear Garden’s own underground tunnel — so the rumor goes. The tale of the tunnels is spoken about in...
itrboxing.com
WBA Title Fights Heads To Cache Creek, October 29th
(Brooks, CA) Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents Boxing returns on Saturday, October 29th, to the Cache Creek Casino Resort Event Center, as welterweight Alan Sanchez (21-5-1, 10 KOs) of Fairfield, California, will face undefeated Saul Bustos(15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles, California, in a ten-round fight for the WBA Fedecentro title.
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
loghome.com
This Log Home is Gone, but Not Forgotten
Photo courtesy of Tyler Edwards. Tyler and Jennifer Edwards put meticulous thought and care into building their dream log and timber home in Oroville, California. The 5,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom hybrid is one of very few log-style residences in their area, but an international move for the couple means it’s hitting the market. Here, Tyler looks back on their dream-home journey.
Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
Body found floating in American River in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - The search for a body spotted floating in the American River has ended.On Wednesday just before 4 p.m., the Sacramento Fire Department received a call stating that a body was seen floating in the river. When fire department personnel arrived at the scene, they deployed a boat and crew to look for the body. Just after 4:30 p.m., the fire department found the body in the area of Vine and N. 10th streets. The person was pronounced dead at the scene and will be turned over to the coroner's office.This is a developing story.
kubaradio.com
List of Cooling Centers for Yuba City, Marysville, Yuba County and Sutter County
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – With hot weather forecast for the entire Labor Day Weekend, and an Excessive Heat Warning with a high of 107 by Labor Day, local cooling centers will be available for local residents. The listings below are from releases courtesy of The County of Sutter, Yuba County, and City of Yuba City:
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - September 2, 2022.
The boat ramp at the Lime Saddle recreation area closed Aug. 29 as lake elevations fell below safe launching levels. The Lime Saddle Marina will remain open and shuttle service to moored boats is available from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. The Bidwell Canyon, Spillway, and Loafer Point boat ramps are open 24-hours/day, including over the Labor Day holiday weekend. The Bidwell Canyon Marina will be open from 8:30 am. to 8 p.m. with shuttle service available during that time.
National Cinema Day: Here’s the participating Sacramento-area theaters
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With temperatures expected to reach over triple digits this weekend in Sacramento, there’s a cheap way to beat the heat. Movie theaters across the country and Sacramento are participating in the newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which includes $3 ticket prices for every showing in every format. The Cinema Foundation, a […]
Roseville neighborhood being sprayed for yellow fever mosquito
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District will be spraying in Roseville’s Hillcrest neighborhood on Thursday, according to the city of Roseville. The spraying will take place from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in order to reduce the spread of invasive yellow fever mosquitos, according to the city. The city […]
KCRA.com
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Yuba City High School student arrested for threatening another student
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Wednesday night, a Yuba City High School female student was threatened by a fellow male student, according to a Facebook post from the Yuba City Police Department. According to the post, the Yuba City High School staff found out about the potential threat and then reported it to the Yuba […]
