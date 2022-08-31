Read full article on original website
Related
Hero WA fish and wildlife officer saves 4 lives in 1 year. ‘It needs to be done more’
In Washington state’s most remote wilderness, he relied on training and teamwork to save four people, including a 1-year-old.
ifiberone.com
Fires may be imminent Friday with Red Flag warning issued for Grant, Douglas and Adams counties
SPOKANE - An unstable atmosphere could wreak havoc on the local landscape due to extreme fire danger Friday through Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for Grant, Douglas, Adams, and Lincoln counties. A Red Flag warning is issued when very hot temperatures paired with extremely...
Comments / 0