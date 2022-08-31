ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morriston, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Do You Know ALICE?

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from living in Citrus County for over 25 years, it’s that this community is as special and rare as they come. The roots run deep – nowhere in the world will you find another place like it. It’s a place where you hardly meet a stranger, and everywhere you go, you’re sure to run into an old friend.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Browbeating of food bank director appalling

Hospital board member’s public thrashing of nonprofit executive. No one deserves a public beat down. At a recent Citrus County Hospital Board meeting, the good was the board awarding the Community Food Bank of Citrus County $30,000. The bad was the increase in the 2 million meals provided annually prior to the pandemic to over 5 million meals to help struggling Citrus County families. The ugly was board member Rick Harper’s public dressing down of Food Bank Director Barbara Sprague for feeding people who don’t want to work and for making the county a magnet for needy and homeless people.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Seven Rivers Christian School gains first-ever School Safety Deputy

With the topic of school safety being increasingly prevalent with each passing year, local private schools have been doubling down on improving security alongside public schools and, as of Monday, Aug. 29, Seven Rivers Christian School (SRCS) has its very first School Safety Deputy on campus, Deputy Joe Gentile. This...
LECANTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morriston, FL
Local
Florida Society
Citrus County Chronicle

Too many walking on wrong side of the road

I would like someone in Citrus County to write a letter like I’m doing to explain why so many of you walk on the wrong side of the road. I spend a lot of time on Citrus County roads, riding my bike 40 miles and more daily through Citrus Hills, Beverly Hills, Pine Ridge, Citrus Springs and other roads. I am astonished at the number of walkers enjoying their mornings on the same roads and seemingly ignorant of the threat of vehicles at their backs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Hole opening causes lane closure on northbound U.S. 19

Drivers heading north on U.S. 19 through a portion of Crystal River will find a lane closure that could last into next week. John McShaffrey, with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), said Friday the right lane has been closed to traffic on northbound U.S. 19 between West Anna Gail Lane and SE Mayo Drive and will remain closed until further notice.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Armed suspect flees Marion County in stolen car, apprehended in Citrus County

A Homosassa man who allegedly stole a vehicle Sunday, Sept. 4, at a Marion County convenience store on County Road 484 and led law enforcement authorities on a short pursuit into Citrus County, before abandoning the vehicle and attempting to flee on foot, was apprehended, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilting#Quilts#Charity#Morriston Baptist Church#Advent Hospital#Infant Department
Citrus County Chronicle

Project shouldn’t hinge on tax credits

Sunday's article, “Development hinges on getting government tax credits” cites affordable housing as one of Citrus County's greatest concerns/needs, yet once again, an affordable housing project depends on whether or not the developer can get millions in tax credits. In this case, the developer is hoping for nearly...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested during traffic stop for trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine

A Homosassa man could face a mandatory, day-for-day prison sentence of 23 years after authorities allegedly found trafficking weights of fentanyl and cocaine in his vehicle. Along with arresting Nathan Glynn Carfagno the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 30, on charges of trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies also jailed the 36-year-old for possessing 35 oxycodone pills and 3.81 grams of methamphetamine.
HOMOSASSA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Citrus County Chronicle

Offensive, defensive play carry Chiefland to big win over West Oaks Academy

CHIEFLAND - Six points was the difference in last year’s meeting between the Chiefland Indians and the West Oaks Academy Flame. On Friday night at Pridgeon Stadium in Chiefland, the Indians, who won the 2021 meeting, 32-26, matched up with the Flame again. But this time around, it was all Chiefland from the start.
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Springstead storms past Hurricanes, 44-7

INVERNESS — Behind the arm of quarterback Ayden Ferguson, Springstead came out firing Friday night against Citrus, cruising to a resounding 44-7 victory. Ferguson scored on a 1-yard keeper on the Eagles’ first possession, never looking back against the Hurricanes. The senior signal-caller also threw for three first-half scores as Springstead staked itself to a 37-0 halftime lead, forcing a running clock in the second half.
SPRING HILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy