Parade honors Massapequa Coast Little League champions

Hundreds of residents and supporters came out Wednesday for a parade to honor the Massapequa Coast Little League champions.

The parade, which was organized by leaders from Nassau County, the town of Oyster Bay and the village of Massapequa, took place along Park Boulevard in Massapequa Park starting at Lakeshore Drive.

The parade also honored the Massapequa Coast Little League 11-year-old team, and the Massapequa International Little League softball 12-year-old team. All of the teams had historic runs.

The Massapequa team that went on to the Little League World Series was the first Long Island team to make it there since 1978.

This summer, the Massapequa International Little League Softball team had a run that no softball team from Massapequa or any of the surrounding towns has ever had---they won the New York state championship.

The 11-year-old Massapequa Coast Little League team also made history when they won the New York state championship in 2021 and 2022.

A ceremony took place right after the parade.