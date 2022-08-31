Read full article on original website
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
Lubbock bakery hosts re-grand opening with new ownership
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amarillo’s first-ever cupcake-only bakery, The Ruffled Cup, was opened in 2010 by Deanna Hurt. When she decided to expand in 2016, she chose to land in the Hub City. Sara Kunkel has been with Hurt from the get-go. “I worked for her for 10 years,” Kunkel said. “I know the business side of […]
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
abc7amarillo.com
New execution date set for man who killed 3 Amarillo teenagers in their sleep
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A new execution date was set for a man who killed three Amarillo teenagers in their sleep. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed John Lezell Balentine, 53, is scheduled to be executed on February 8, 2023. On January 21, 1998, Balentine crawled through the...
Texas Is Getting Fatter. What About Potter & Randall County?
I'm a total sucker for studies. I swear, it doesn't even matter what the study is, I'm here for it. Studies are an imperfect science, at times, and I think that's why I like them so much. It's just a "sample size" that they base the study off of, then turn it into an average.
Natural Grocers Building a New Store in Amarillo
Amarillo has a great place to get organic foods and super healthy foods. This place is getting a new home. Natural Grocers is getting a new location in Amarillo. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Colorado by Margaret and Philip Isley. Since opening that first store, they have over 163 stores in 20 states.
Amarillo Super Mini-Con set for October
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more The event […]
Evictions are on the rise, according to Potter County officials
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with Potter County, there has been an increase in evictions. Justice of the Peace Precinct One Debbie Horn said the main factor for evictions is nonpayment of rent and breach of contract. Constable Precinct One Darryl Wertz said in 2021, he brought in $61,000 in revenue with civil […]
KFDA
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
Great News If You Want Fresh Veggies. Amarillo Has Gardens.
I recently came across a post on social media asking about community gardens. I'd heard about them, but didn't know we had any in the Amarillo area. The great news is that there are some community gardens in the Amarillo area, helping residents get access to healthy food and learn how to grow their own.
canyonnews.com
Obit: Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”
Betty Jane Ray or “Fig”, 64, of Amarillo, passed away on August 29, 2022. Vigil will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Brooks Chapel with Father Phil Lindley as celebrant. Mass will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St....
The Changing Times of St. Anthony’s Here in Amarillo
When you think of Baptist St. Anthony's or what we lovingly just call BSA we probably all picture the same thing. The mammoth that is the huge hospital campus on Coulter. We think of the medical district that is Amarillo. I recently spent some time there for a quick day...
Sad News; Amarillo Zoo Mourning The Death Of Beloved Quill Smith
Earlier this year, I had the pleasure of writing about a new resident of the Amarillo Zoo. That resident was a porcupine that defied the odds, and stole the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. Today, Amarillo Zoo is mourning the death of the beloved Quill Smith. Quill...
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
Dalhart High School hosts Candlelight Vigil Sunday
Update: Sept. 5 The full recording of the Dalhart High School Student Council Candlelight Vigil can be viewed below: Update: 2:40 p.m. According to a Dalhart High School Facebook post, the Student Council will be hosting a Candlelight Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday at Memorial Stadium to honor the life of Yahir Cancino. DHS […]
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
KFDA
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
